New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jerami Grant to Phoenix, Hawks Add Frontcourt Depth
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Portland had a nice stretch to end the season and seemed to really find a defensive identity that nearly got them into the play-in tournament at season's end. So far this offseason, they have brought back Damian Lillard (likely not playing this season), traded for Jrue Holiday, and drafted Yang Hansen. The Blazers seem to be trying to take a next step by bringing in veteran talent to help with their young pieces, but they could use more offense. They should have one of the best defenses in the NBA, but their offense is a major question mark. Because Lillard and Holiday are both aging and making lots of money, could Portland look to shed salary elsewhere? They have been rumored to want to move Jerami Grant, but have been seemingly unable to find any takers.
Phoenix has been busy this offseason. They traded Kevin Durant to the Rockets, traded for Hornets center Mark Williams, drafted Duke center Khaman Maluach, signed Devin Booker to a massive extension, and recently bought Bradley Beal's contract. There is still a lot that needs to be done for this team to have even a puncher's chance at making the playoffs, though. While they have already made swings for Williams and Maluach, could they still aim to bring another big man? They need more frontcourt help, not just at center.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Duop Reath
Blazers Receive: Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2030 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Suns Receive: Jerami Grant, a 2026 2nd round pick (via MEM), and a 2027 2nd round pick (from POR, via ATL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get a young, third big who can be the final roster piece. With Kristaps Porzingis likely going to miss time at some point this season, Reath can be the backup center. He has played in 114 games over his first two seasons and has averaged 7.1 PPG and 3.0 RPG, and is a solid three-point shooter. He is nowhere near the shooter Porzingis is, but he can provide solid floor spacing.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They opt to find another center somewhere else. Reath is not elite at any one thing, and the Hawks could look for another player.
Why the Suns do this trade: They move off of Allen and O'Neale's money to get Grant, who becomes an instant starter and contributor for a team that could use a power forward. With the new additions, Allen and O'Neale don't have clear roles on this team and could be moved for a player who could come in right away and help on both ends of the floor. They don't give up any draft capital in the deal either. For a team that is desperate to win and has few assets to acquire players, this feels like a no-brainer.
Why the Suns don't do this deal: If they feel they can get a better player, they may not want Grant. Grant is a good player, but is injury-prone and overpaid.
Why the Blazers do this deal: They move off of Grant's money, freeing up minutes in the front court while adding help on the bench. Yes, Allen and O'Neale's contracts are not ideal, but they are more of a fit and have a more defined role for this team than Grant does. This helps move both Shaedon Sharpe Toumani Camara, and Deni Avdija into more prominent roles and seeing what they have from two players that they hope are cornerstones for this franchise to build around. Portland improves their shooting and their bench play, two of their weaknesses heading into the season.
Why the Blazers don't do this deal: Neither Allen nor O'Neale has a good contract, and they are not as good as Grant. They could get a better deal for Grant from another team.