New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James to the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns To The Lakers
The next phase of the NBA offseason is on the way now that the NBA Draft has officially ended.
The Atlanta Hawks have had a busy week, getting Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, then having a big draft night. Atlanta completed a trade that sent the No. 13 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of MIL or NOP) and the No. 23 pick in this year's draft, which they used on Georgia forward Asa Newell. The Hawks may not be done though. They still have three open roster spots, and one of the ways that they can go about filling those spots is through the $25.2 million trade exception that they created last summer when they dealt Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and a pair of first-round picks. The Hawks can acquire a player or players whose salary (or salaries) match the amount in the exception, and it does not add to their cap or luxury tax liabilities. This is a way for the Hawks to add a useful player or players to their roster while staying financially flexible. Who could that be? That remains unknown, but Atlanta could use some backcourt help, even if it opts to bring back Caris LeVert. Another ball handler and some shooting should be a priority for the Hawks.
There was a bit of interesting news yesterday morning regarding LeBron James and the Lakers. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but some of the quotes that came from Charania's story left the impression that a trade could be possible for James and the Lakers.
It seems far-fetched, and let me be clear, I don't think the Lakers move James, but this at least opens the door to the possibility. It is not the worst idea either. James would have suitors, even with his enormous salary, and the Lakers can continue to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This would also give the Lakers more room to sign Reaves to an extension.
If James is traded, the list of teams that are ready to compete for a title now is small, but there are options out there. Keep in mind that James has a no-trade clause in his contract and is going to be able to dictate where he wants to go. The return the Lakers get from him is likely to be less than you think due to the no-trade clause and James's age.
The Knicks are a team that comes to mind. James would be going to a team that nearly made the NBA Finals and they would be instant favorites in the East given that Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and Damian Lillard are likely out for the season with injuries.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Recieve: Josh Hart, a 2026 2nd round pick (via ORL, DET, or MIL), and a 2028 2nd round pick (via IND or PHX)
Knicks Receive: LeBron James, Kobe Bufkin, and Vit Krejci
Lakers: Karl-Anthony Towns, an unprotected 2026 1st round pick (via NYK), and a 2032 1st round pick-swap (via NYK)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get backcourt depth with Hart, who is a good defender and an excellent rebounder. He could come off the bench and give the Hawks two-way versatility that they need and he will get plenty of open three-point shots playing with Trae Young. This move, coupled with the Hawks acquiring Kristaps Porzingis, makes the Hawks a true threat in the East.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They would still need depth on their bench and Hart is an inconsistent player on the offensive end of the floor. Are the Hawks ready to give up on Bufkin already, despite his injuries?
Why the Knicks do this trade: They solve their defensive issues by moving Towns and get future flexibility to re-sign Mikal Bridges to an extension. A core of Jalen Brunson, LeBron James, Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson would propel the Knicks to the front of the East.
Why the Knicks don't do this trade: The Knicks currently don't have a coach and it is hard to say what they will or won't do. With the state of the East, is a move to get James even necessary to where they have to give up a couple of picks, even if the 2026 pick is not likely to be one of value?
Why the Lakers do this trade: They acquire an All-NBA player and fill their hole at center with Towns. Towns is an incredible offensive player and combined with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, they would have an offensive trio as good as any in the NBA. They also get more picks to use as assets to help build the roster around Doncic, which is their top priority.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: The defensive issues with Towns are well documented and given that he is also playing with two players who get picked on defensively (Doncic and Reaves), that could limit the Lakers ceiling in the playoffs.