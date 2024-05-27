New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Brandon Ingram To Atlanta For Dejounte Murray + AJ Griffin
Since both teams seasons ended, the Hawks and the Pelicans have been mentioned as possible trade partners with each this offseason. New Orleans needs a point guard to lead the offense, while Atlanta needs to get better defenders on the perimeter, no matter if they trade Dejounte Murray or Trae Young. The two teams seem to be natural trade partners and Christian Clark at nola.com suggested yesterday that the Pelicans might have more interest in Murray than they would in Young.
"If the Pelicans reengaged the Hawks, they could look to pry away Murray or Young. Even though Young is the more talented player, the Pelicans seem to hold more interest in Murray, league sources said. The 6-5 Murray is not as much of a defensive liability as the 6-1 Young can be. He is also on a cheaper contract; Murray will make $25.5 million next season, while Young is owed $43 million."
Clark also noted the relationship between Zion Williamson and Young:
"One of the interesting subplots in all of this: In 2019, the Hawks were one of the teams Williamson’s camp hoped would get the No. 1 pick. Williamson even tapped the Hawks’ logo just before the results of the 2019 draft lottery were announced.
All signs suggested that Williamson and Young had mutual interest in playing with each other previously. Last month, Rayford Young, who is Trae’s father, indicated on social media that that still might be the case."
You can read the full piece here.
Would a Brandon Ingram for Dejounte Murray trade make sense? Bleacher Report's Andy thinks it might be a match and proposed a simple trade for the two teams:
Brandon Ingram for Dejounte Murray and AJ Griffin
"Like the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Atlanta Hawks also have an ill-fitting backcourt that seems destined to be broken up this offseason. And much like the Cavaliers, the Hawks could surprise everyone by trading the player who seems less likely to be moved.
In this case, that's Murray, whose playmaking and defensive versatility could bump CJ McCollum back to his natural shooting guard position. He could help create more easy buckets for Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones and AJ Griffin, a young potential sharpshooter who fell out of Atlanta's rotation this season.
For the Hawks, this would be a bet on Young, who's been their cornerstone since they drafted him in 2018. While Ingram's mid-range-heavy shot diet isn't the most modern approach, Young has the playmaking ability to get him more open looks all over the floor."
I think that this is a trade that makes a ton of sense. Ingram, while not a perfect player, would be a good fit with a player like Trae Young. If the Hawks select Alex Sarr with the No. 1 pick, lineup with Ingram, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Sarr would give Atlanta a lot of athleticism and length on the perimeter, the ideal type of team around Trae Young. Murray could be the point guard and leader of an offense that has Zion Williamson and sharp-shooters like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III.
This is not the first time that this potential swap has been mentioned.
Former Hawks All-Star point guard Jeff Teague said on an episode of his podcast, the Club 520 Podcast, that he thinks a trade involving Murray and Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is going to happen:
"I say they are going to trade Dejounte Murray for Brandon Ingram. I think they are going to do that straight up"
No matter who Atlanta keeps as their point guard, this is a team that needs size at the forward/wing position, as well as someone who could double as a playmaker and be a two-way threat. While Ingram is not as strong of a defender as he is an offensive player, he would fit a lot of needs for the Hawks.
At 6'8 190 LBS, Ingram checks off the size that the Hawks need and he checks off the playmaking box as well. Whether he has the ball in his hands or not, Ingram can either get his own shot or he can set others up. He has averaged close to six assists per game for the past three seasons and has been a good shot-creator for the Pelican's offense. He had a tough offensive series vs the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs this season, but being with either Young or Murray would open up a lot for him.
He is not a perfect fit though on Atlanta, especially from a defensive perspective. If he were to be paired with Young, he would add to the defensive concerns of the team, but they could be overcome because while he is not a great defender, he is not one of the worst in the league and he has size at least. The other thing would be his three-point shooting, as it has fluctuated a bit over the years. He shot 35.5% from three this year, down from 39% last year. The year before that, he shot 32%. There is inconsistency with his three-point shooting.
Ingram is also going into the last year of his contract and will need a new one after next season. Obviously, if the Hawks trade for him, they will be giving him a new contract, but it would also tie him and whoever the point guard is on the team together. Also consider that Jalen Johnson is going to be extension-eligible this offseason, meaning Atlanta could have a lot of money tied up in either Young/Murray, Ingram, the No. 1 pick (unless it is traded), and Johnson. This would be the core of the Hawks if they made this trade and they would need to hope that it could bring them more success than they have had recently in the postseason.
We will have to see what both teams intend to do this summer, but both Atlanta and New Orleans could look to reshape their rosters. They also make natural trade partners as well.
Ingram would bring a lot of upside to the Hawks and it does seem like New Orleans might be willing to move him. Let's see what happens this summer.