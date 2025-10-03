New Power Rankings Confirm What We Already Knew About the Hawks' Championship Chances
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top-five or higher selection. It was a stunning trade that left the NBA world speechless.
New Power Rankings
In the latest power rankings from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, be ranked the Hawks 12th overall and 4th in the Eastern Conference, which is where most analysts have the Hawks heading into the season:
The Atlanta Hawks have been about as middle of the road as a team can possibly be over the last several years. But after one of the best offseasons in the NBA, expectations are rightfully high.
Atlanta already had a good amount of length and defensive versatility around Trae Young with Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu, but it supplemented that with the additions of Porziņģis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Suddenly, the Hawks look like one of the deeper and more defensively dynamic teams in the East. But they, like the 76ers and Pelicans, have a major question mark on the injury front.
The concern isn't near as pronounced as it is with Embiid or Zion, but Johnson has quietly averaged fewer than 50 appearances per year during his career. And there were stretches of last season when it looked like he might be the team's best player.
Johnson staying active will be critical for the Hawks to reach their potential."
X-Factor for the Hawks?
The biggest X-Factor for the Hawks might be their newest acquisition. When Atlanta traded for Kristaps Porzinigs, they were looking to get a center who could stretch the floor and provide rim protection on the other end, two things the Hawks have not had in one player alongside Trae Young.
Porziņģis averaged 19.5 points, shooting a career-best .412% from three-point territory, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes during the 2024-25 season (.483 FG%, .809 FT%). His .412% from deep ranked 25th in the NBA last season amongst all players and was the second-highest clip amongst all 7-footers, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns.
He knocked down a career-high tying eight three-pointers twice during the 2024-25 season (Jan. 29 vs. Chicago, April 8 at New York), the only 7-footer in the league to have multiple games with at least eight three-pointers. He owns four career outings with eight made triples, the only 7-footer in league history to have four such games.
Over the course of his nine-year career, Porziņģis has appeared in 501 games (500 starts), owning averages of 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes (.461 FG%, .366 3FG%, .829 FT%). The 2018 NBA All-Star is one of only eight players in NBA history to average at least 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks (min. 500 games played) and one of only two active players to do so, joining Anthony Davis. His 1.81 blocks per game currently ranks sixth-best amongst all active NBA players.