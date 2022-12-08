The Atlanta Hawks fall to 13-12 after losing to the New York Knicks.

Summary

The Atlanta Hawks entered Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks short-handed. They were without starters De'Andre Hunter and John Collins and lost Dejounte Murray to an ankle sprain early in the game. Once Murray left, Atlanta never had a shot (figuratively and literally).

New York took a double-digit lead early in the game and staved off every run Atlanta made at them. Atlanta's 2-3 zone defense helped in the first half. But eventually, New York's three-point attempts started falling.

Additionally, Julius Randle put on a masterclass. The All-Star power forward tallied 34 points and 17 rebounds against Atlanta's depleted frontcourt.

Of course, all eyes on the national broadcast and within Madison Square Garden were on Trae Young. Despite rocking some sweet blue and orange adidas shoes that read, "King of Broadway," Young did not play well.

The All-NBA point guard's shooting slump is still going strong. Young finished the game with 19 points and six assists without making a three. Young has shot 14% from deep over the last five games.

To be fair, Young did not have much help tonight. Atlanta shot 37.6% from the field and 16.7% from behind the arc.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan eventually realized the game was over and let the bench log big minutes in the blowout loss. The Brooklyn Nets host Atlanta on Friday night. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 19 PTS, 6 AST

Clint Capela - 13 PTS, 11 REB

Onyeka Okongwu - 10 PTS, 6 REB

Knicks Leaders

Julius Randle - 34 PTS, 17 REB

Quentin Grimes - 23 PTS, 5 REB

RJ Barrett - 15 PTS, 7 REB