No. 1 Pick Zaccharie Risacher Starts Third In 2024-2025 NBA Rookie Of The Year Odds
Most of the time, the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft is going to start out at the top of the Rookie of the Year Odds, but that is not the case this time. While it is still way too early to be thinking about the Rookie of the Year Award for the 2024-2025 NBA season, the first odds released from Fanduel Sportsbook have No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher starting in third. No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr is going to be the favorite and No. 9 overall pick Zach Edey is the second favorite.
It is surprising to see Risacher come in third to start the season out, but there is a long way to go. This is going to be an interesting draft class to follow this year and it is too early to see what roles each rookie is going to have on their team. Because Washington is going to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, Sarr is likely going to play huge minutes and have the ball in his hands, even if he is still developing on offense. Edey could be the starting center on a contending team in Memphis, but that is not certain yet.
Risacher most recently suited up for JL Bourg (France), appearing in 32 French League Pro A regular season games (23 starts), averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.9 minutes of play (.439 FG%, .352 3FG%, .740 FT%). He was named the 2023-24 French League Best Young Player, as well as the French LNB Pro A Best Young Player of the Month twice, earning the recognition in October and November.
The 2023-24 EuroCup Rising Star Award recipient saw action in 23 EuroCup games, averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 23.5 minutes (.503 FG%, .450 3FG%, .688 FT%).
Risacher played in 50 career French League Pro A regular season contests, owning averages of 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18.3 minutes (.425 FG%, .338 3FG%, .729 FT%). Prior to suiting up for JL Bourg, he played two seasons with French club ASVEL (2021-23), where he played alongside 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama during the 2021-22 season.
The 6-9 forward made his Senior National Team debut with France at the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers in February 2024. He also represented France at the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup, winning the silver medal, and helped lead France to the bronze medal at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup.
