Onyeka Okongwu is Ninth Hawks Player to Enter Health & Safety Protocols

It's hard not to feel incredulous at this point. Today the Atlanta Hawks reported that Onyeka Okongwu had entered the league's COVID protocols. Okongwu is the ninth player on the roster to test positive for COVID-19 over the last five days.

After last night's thrilling win in Philadelphia, Okongwu is one of two players to test positive just today (Wes Iwundu's case was announced this morning). It's concerning not just for the Hawks roster, coaches, and staff. But it's got to be worrisome for the 76ers organization as well.

Okongwu has battled for the past year. He missed a large chunk of his rookie season due to injuries. He played at a high level in the playoffs before missing all summer and fall due to shoulder surgery. Recently, he lost his father. Now, this. We're definitely sending prayers and positive thoughts to the 'Big O' right now.

Despite not having nine players, the show must go on in New York City tomorrow. The Knicks host the Hawks in a nationally-televised game at noon. Check back tomorrow morning for our game day preview. Thank you for your continued support of Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com. We wish you happy holidays and hope for a speedy recovery of all those who are sick right now.

