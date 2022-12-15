Summary

It would be difficult for the Atlanta Hawks to perform worse than they did in Memphis on Monday night. Yet, tonight's game against the Eastern Conference bottom-dwelling Orlando Magic was much uglier.

Atlanta surrendered 50 points to Orlando in the first quarter and fell behind by 29 points in the second quarter. Atlanta cut the lead down to eight points in the fourth quarter to their credit. But Orlando led wire to wire, and the game was never in doubt.

Dejounte Murray and John Collins remained out with ankle injuries, and Clint Capela exited the game early with a calf strain. Even with a depleted roster, Atlanta still underperformed. Every player sans De'Andre Hunter, who scored 25 points, and AJ Griffin, who is learning on the job, struggled.

Trae Young scored 19 points and dished out 16 assists. Unfortunately, Young's shooting slump is still going strong. Young shot 1-5 from deep and is now averaging 28.5% on three-point attempts this season. Until the All-NBA point guard can snap out of it, his game has been neutralized.

Orlando's young roster deserves praise. They are a long, physical team - the exact kind of squad that gives Atlanta problems. Franz Wagner led the way with 24 points, Bol Bol is perhaps the NBA's biggest surprise, and Paolo Banchero remains an early candidate for Rookie of the Year.

Atlanta's next game is on the road against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

De'Andre Hunter - 25 PTS, 6 REB

Trae Young - 19 PTS, 16 AST

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 17 PTS, 5 REB

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner - 24 PTS, 4 AST

Bol Bol - 21 PTS, 7 REB

Paolo Banchero - 20 PTS, 6 REB