Potential Trae Young Trade Packages If The Hawks Decide To Move Him
The Atlanta Hawks find themselves in a tough position heading into their offseason.
After missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and the continued poor results betweenn the two players, it seems as if Atlanta is going to have to breakup their backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. When Atlanta acquired Murray, they hoped he would be the perfect backcourt pairing with Young, but the results have been the exact opposite. Murray and Young have not produced a winning record when together and the on/off numbers suggest they are better when just one of them is on the court.
So what will Atlanta do?
The options in front of Atlanta are to either 1) keep Young and trade Murray, 2) Keep Murray and trade Young, 3) trade both and start a complete rebuild around Jalen Johnson, or 4) keep them both and try to fix the roster around them. The last option seems impossible, but I won't rule anything out.
I have been of the opinion that the Hawks will keep Young and build around Murray. When conducting their exit interviews last Friday, both Young and general manager Landry Fields expressed a desire for Young to be back next season in Atlanta, but I do think there is a small possibility for them to trade Young, though I don't think it is as likely as some are making it to be. I also think it is possible that the only way the Hawks decide to trade Young is if he demands a trade, which he has not shown any sign of doing.
During his exit interview last Friday, Young reiterated that he wants to remain in Atlanta and that he wants to win championships:
"Every year teams are different, obviously, I want to be here, but I want to win. I want to be here and I want to win championships here and do that, but I want to win, I mean, that is pretty much all it is for me, that is my motto and that has been me from the beginning."
When asked if he thought he could win with the Hawks or if it was with someone else, this was Young's response:
"I believe it can be here, we just have to make it happen."
So what does happen if the Hawks choose to trade one of the best players in franchise history?
Before talking about specific trade packages, I think it is fair to question the path the Hawks will take if they decide to move Young. They could trade him and build around Murray or they could trade him and then look to move the other veterans, including Murray and kickstart a complete rebuild. That is the big question Atlanta will face if it decides to move him.
Let's look at potential trade destinations.
1. Hawks send Trae Young to San Antonio for their draft picks back
If Atlanta decides to trade Young, this should be the spot they want.
Could Atlanta get all of their draft picks back from the Spurs if they trade them Young to pair with Victor Wembanayama? It is possible and that would make a complete rebuild easier. It is also the only situation where a complete rebuild is even possible. If Atlanta can't get their 2025, 2026 pick swap, and 2027 pick back from the Spurs, they will have to try and build around Murray and deal Young to another team.
2. Hawks send Young to Los Angeles and Receive: G Austin Reaves, F Rui Hachimura, PG Gabe Vincent, SG Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025, 2029 and 2031 first-round picks (unprotected)
The Lakers have been rumored to be interested in trading for Young for some time and this would be a decent haul for the Hawks if they decided to move Young somewhere else besides San Antonio.
None of the players Atlanta gets back would be at the level of Young, but the real prize would be the picks in 2029 and 2031. LeBron James does not have a lot of time left in the NBA and Anthony Davis is not getting any younger. It is possible that the Lakers picks could be a very good asset down the line or the Hawks could look to move them to add talent around Murray.
3. Hawks send Young to Orlando for Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs, a 2025 unprotected first-round pick, unprotected 2027 first-round pick, and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick
Watching the Magic through the first two games of their series vs the Cavs, their need for a playmaking guard and someone to lead the offense could not be more obvious. Orlando was interested in drafting Young back in 2018 and they would have an opportunity to get him for three unprotected picks and two players. Suggs and Isaac would be great defensive complements for Murray and Jalen Johnson and would keep the Hawks competive.
4. Atlanta sends Young to either Brooklyn or Utah for a bundle of draft picks
Once you get past San Antonio, Orlando, or the Lakers, it is hard to find an obvious team that would pay the kind of price Atlanta would want. Brooklyn and Utah were rumored to be interested in Murray leading up to the trade deadline and have a ton of draft capital the Hawks could use. There has not been any sign that the Jazz or Nets are interested in trading for Young yet, but it could make sense for them both.
5. Who could be a sleeper team?
As I said earlier, there is no obvious team outside of the ones that have already been reportedly interested in Young. because he is such an offensive force though, I think more team could get involved that you might not think of.
Would Chicago or Miami try to get Young? It does not seem likely, but both teams could be looking to make a big move. Would the Pistons try to take a big swing and add talent next to Cade Cunningham? Atlanta could get some draft capital back, as well as some young players potentially.
New Orleans is the only other team that could potentially get in the Trae Young sweepstakes. They have players that could fit with Murray and Johnson, plus Young and Zion Williamson would be a potential dynamite pairing on the court. Could Atlanta possibly send Young for Brandon Ingram perhaps? New Orleans has a lot of assets Atlanta would be interested in in that scenario.
This Trae Young trade talk could prove to be totally meaningless, but all of these teams make some level of sense as potential options if Atlanta does decide to move one of the best players to ever play for their franchise.
Let's see what the Hawks do.