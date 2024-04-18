Prominent NBA Insider Speculates on Trae Young and Dejounte Murray's Future: "Something Has Got To Give In Atlanta"
The season is now over for the Atlanta Hawks and the attention is going to shift over to what the Atlanta Hawks do this offseason, specifically what they are going to do with the pairing of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. Since acquiring Murray from the Spurs, the pairing has not worked out for the Hawks, as they have not won a playoff series since acquiring Murray, and the numbers when the two play together are not good and improve considerably when one of them is on the court and the other is off. There is a lot of speculation about the Hawks trading one of their two guards and on Fanduel TV's Run it Back, prominent NBA insider Shams Charania had this to say about what the Hawks might do this offseason:
"Anytime that you have the talent that they have, one guy on a max contract, one guy on a significant $100 million dollar contract and you fall short of expectations, what is their record, 20-31 with those two guys in the lineup together, you have to evaluate everything and I think the Hawks are going to take some time and go through their meetings internally and figure out what is the best course of action.
We know they shopped Dejounte Murray at the trade deadline, talked with several teams, including the Lakers at the deadline, and did not move him. But I think when you look at Trae Young's future when you look at Dejounte Murray's future, clearly something is going to have to give in Atlanta."
Charania made an interesting note about the potential future of both players when talking about Hawks head coach Quin Snyder:
"The one thing to keep an eye on in Atlanta is Quin Snyder, that aspect, he just finished his second season in Atlanta and I believe he has three years left on his contract at $8 million dollars per year and there has been some conversation around the league about what his status is like, he is committed there, he is going to be there, his relationship with Trae Young has been strong. So where does that leave this organization as it makes these hard decisions? This is going to be an important offseason for Landry Fields and that front office."
Here is the clip below:
Atlanta is seemingly at a crossroads with their franchise and its two star players. It seems very unlikely that both will return and this is setting up to be one of the most crucial offseasons in franchise history.