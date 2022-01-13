Cam Reddish Greatest Moments with Atlanta Hawks

Whew, today has been an emotional day for Hawks fans. After weeks of canvassing the league, general manager Travis Schlenk finally found a trade partner in the New York Knicks of all teams. The Hawks get Kevin Knox and a 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. The Knicks also acquired Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn in trade.

It was no secret that Reddish wanted more playing time and an extension of his rookie contract. Unfortunately, he was not going to get either of those wishes granted in Atlanta, so hopefully, things work out for the 22-year-old in the Big Apple. In the meantime, let's look back at his best moments with the Atlanta Hawks.

Tyler Herro Dunk

In just his fourth NBA game, Reddish managed to put fellow rookie Tyler Herro on a poster. There is no doubt that Herro has had a better career so far. But Reddish is still young and possesses an incredibly high ceiling.

Two-Handed Dunk

We see you, Jarrett Allen. The young rookie took it straight at one of the best rim defenders in the league. I'm guilty of rewatching this clip approximately one million times already today.

Joel Embiid Dunk

We should have known a rivalry was brewing as soon as this happened. Embiid must not have done his research on the sensational small forward. Check out our guy putting the perennial MVP Candidate on a poster.

LeBron Style Dunk

I haven't seen a player reach back on a dunk like this since LeBron James made his famous 'Dunkman' logo. By this point in his rookie season, Reddish was having fun and playing at a higher level.

Sophomore Season Dunk

Reddish lost almost half of his rookie season to the pandemic and then missed even more games in his second season due to injuries. But early last season, Reddish did do this.

Eastern Conference Finals Game 4

After missing significant time due to injuries, Reddish returned for the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. In Game 4, Reddish played 23 minutes and scored 12 points on 5-9 shooting.

Eastern Conference Finals Game 6

Sure, the Hawks lost the game and series. But Reddish went off for 21 points on 7-12 shooting from the field. It really looked like he (and the Hawks) had arrived at this point in time. Sigh.

2022 Season

October 2021 seems like forever ago. But don't forget Reddish scored 20 points on Opening Night. In fact, he scored double-digits in seven of his first eight games. It looked like he picked up where he left off in the playoffs.

Career-High 33 Points

Less than three weeks ago, Reddish put up a career-high 33 points. I understand why he wanted more playing time and why so many teams had interest in the 22-year-old player.

Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened. Cam Reddish was nothing but a delight during his time in Atlanta. He battled through injuries, coaching changes, and constant trade rumors. I have no doubt he has a great career ahead of him: godspeed, Cam.

