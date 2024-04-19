Report: Atlanta Hawks Hire Golden State's Onsi Saleh As An Assistant General Manager
The Atlanta Hawks made an interesting hire today.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Atlanta is planning on hiring Golden State’s Onsi Saleh as an assistant general manager.
Locked on Hawks podcast host Brad Rowland added some context to the hire:
While Saleh is coming on to work for the Hawks, Lauren Williams of the AJC said that Kyle Korver is still with the team and that his role has not changed.
The Hawks are getting ready to go into one of their most crucial offseasons in some time. They have not won a playoff series since making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 and there are a lot of questions about the long term fit of the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Atlanta is going to be one of the most talked about teams this offseason around the NBA.
From nba.com
"Saleh assists Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy in all basketball operations matters, serving as one of the team’s strategic advisors for roster construction including trades, signings and draft strategies. As the legal lead for team matters, Saleh oversees league compliance, salary cap, collective bargaining agreement analysis, immigration, and more.
In his third season with the Warriors, Saleh previously served as Golden State’s Director of Basketball Strategy & Team Counsel (2022-23) and Basketball Strategy/Assistant team Counsel (2021-22) over his first two seasons with the organization. Prior to his time with the Warriors, he spent five years with the San Antonio Spurs in various roles, lastly as the club’s director of strategy & process/chief of staff.
A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Saleh graduated from the University of Alberta with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and an after-degree in history before graduating from Tulane University Law School with a Doctor of Law (JD) in 2017. Prior to joining the Spurs organization, he served as a legal clerk for the 22nd Judicial District Court of Louisiana and an intake specialist with the Louisiana Civil Justice Center."