The Atlanta Hawks 2021-2022 Regular Season Schedule Is Finally Here

After an exciting post-season, Hawks fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the 2021-2022 regular season schedule. This is our first look at the full 82-game schedule.

Following the bubble in Orlando, the NBA had to get innovative to create a schedule that minimized risk during the pandemic. In addition to a late start and fewer games, the league initially only announced the first half of the 2020-2021 schedule. Luckily, Commissioner Adam Silver was able to pull it off, and by the end of the season, teams played at home in front of their fans.

With the release of the 2021-2022 regular season schedule, the NBA takes another step towards normalcy. As always, the Hawks communications and social media team did not disappoint with their announcement of the schedule.

The full schedule can be found here. But one of the biggest takeaways is the Hawks are scheduled to appear on national television 19 times, including four on TNT, nine on ESPN, one on ABC, and five on NBA TV.

The Hawks will have a game on Christmas Day for the first time since 1989, appearing on one of the league’s marquee dates at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks (12 noon, ESPN). Additionally, Atlanta will once again host a contest on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 17, against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks (6 pm, TNT).

The Hawks play consecutive Sunday national TV games in February (Feb. 6 at Dallas on ESPN and February 13 at Boston on ABC). The NBA All-Star Game is slated for Sunday, February 20 in Cleveland.

When the weather warms up, so too does the Hawks schedule. There are 15 games in March, including three consecutive Friday night home tilts at State Farm Arena (March 11 vs. LA Clippers, March 18 vs. Memphis, and March 25 vs. Golden State), as well as a return to Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks (March 22, TNT). Atlanta’s regular season ends with road contests at Miami (April 8) and Houston (April 10).

The Hawks play 14 sets of back-to-backs this season. They will play every Western Conference team twice and each Eastern Conference opponent four times throughout the season, except for Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Detroit, and Philadelphia, which they will only face three times.

Hawks fans, make sure you mark your calendars. In addition to some must-see matchups throughout the regular season, the Hawks are a lock for another playoff run in 2022. Training Camp starts in less than six weeks, so stay tuned for daily coverage of the Hawks.