Much like midterm exams for students, the halfway point in the NBA season can sneak up on teams. It is a long campaign, and a lot can change over the next 41 games. However, the middle of the regular season is an important inflection point for everyone.

The Atlanta Hawks are 19-22 and ranked ninth in the Eastern Conference. That is just two games better than where they were at this point last year and a far cry from where they envisioned themselves entering the season. There is plenty of credit and blame to go around. Below are the midterm grades for Atlanta.

Offense

Trae Young celebrating a made shot. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last year's team had plenty of shortcomings, but they were at least fun to watch. Everyone knew Atlanta's second-best offense would take a dip after trading Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari. Still, nobody expected this level of clunkiness on the offensive end of the floor.

Atlanta ranks 22nd in offensive rating and scrapes the bottom of the league in every outside shooting metric. To make matters worse, they are second in midrange shot attempts and bottom-five in free throw attempts.

Trae Young and John Collins both went through the worst shooting slumps of their career but have since snapped out of it. The emergence of rookie AJ Griffin and Bogdan Bogdanovic's return has helped with floor spacing. Unless Atlanta brings in more help at the trade deadline, they will be mediocre at best on offense this season.

Grade: D

Defense

Dejounte Murray defending LeBron James. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

One of the few bright spots of the season so far has been the modest improvement of Atlanta's defense. Their defensive rating improved from 26th (113.7) to 15th (113). That is not bad, considering Clint Capela has missed the last ten games.

Credit goes to assistant coach and "defensive coordinator" Mike Longabardi. Also, the addition of Dejounte Murray cannot be overstated. The combo guard's length, athleticism, and basketball I.Q. have bolstered Atlanta's permeable perimeter defense.

However, Atlanta's points allowed on fast breaks and second-chance opportunities have taken a step back compared to last year. But that should not take away from the increased effort and individual development we have seen so far.

Grade: B-

Coaching

Nate McMillan holding the basketball. © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On December 30, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed a report that he had considered resigning during the season. Couple that revelation with his "misunderstanding" with Young during a morning shootaround, which resulted in the All-NBA guard playing hooky during a game - and that will tell you how the new campaign has gone for the veteran coach.

McMillan admits that managing the personalities of new stars has been a struggle for him. However, he has played Griffin a lot more than other rookies in the past. Plus, Jalen Johnson is getting more burn in his second season.

While legitimate complaints, critiques about substitution patterns, timeouts, and schemes are often debatable. Most fans (and media) could not hold a clipboard with McMillan in the film room, let alone during an NBA game. McMillan knows more hoops than us, but everyone can read and interpret stats. Almost all of which state Atlanta is underachieving, and their sum is not greater than the individual parts.

Grade: D

Front Office

Landry Fields speaking at Media Day. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta's front office hit a home run with their blockbuster trade for Murray. Before even circling the bases, they embarked on a cost-cutting spree that gutted the bench. The front office's austerity measures were a precursor to the turmoil ahead.

Travis Sclenk, team president and architect of the rebuild, stepped aside in December. The same week, three high-level executives were let go. General manager Landry Fields and director of basketball and business operations Nick Ressler have been left in charge following the power vacuum.

Atlanta is in the midst of its most perilous stretch since the start of the rebuild. The team's draft capital is depleted, and they have two All-Stars who they must keep happy or face a nightmare scenario. The February 9 trade deadline could potentially dictate the future of the franchise.

Grade: F