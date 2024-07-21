Three Takeaways from Hawks Summer League Finale Loss to the New York Knicks
The Hawks have officially gone winless in Summer League. Time to panic?
The short answer - not at all.
Although this summer has been short on wins, they have overall done a good job of staying in games and continuing to stick with their opponents despite being short-handed. With any of Risacher, Bufkin or Đurišić healthy for the majority of Summer League, I expect that they would have stolen one of those games in crunch time.
A fantastic Summer League season is defined by seeing positive results from second-year players, one to two players who show their skills are worthy of a two-way contract and obvious flashes from rookie draft picks. To me, the Hawks hit on two of those three requirements.
I think Kobe Bufkin would have been a prime candidate for the first of these criterion. He did not play a minute of Summer League action due to a right shoulder injury. Lest fans forget, Bufkin averaged 24 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds on 44% from the field and 35% from three-point range. He achieved that percentage from deep on a whopping eight attempts per game, which hints he has some potential as a volume shooter. He began receiving rotation minutes in April, finding success with his midrange and on-ball defense.
The Hawks signed Keaton Wallace to a two-way deal immediately after his game against the Washington Wizards, which has aged well throughout Summer League. Against New York, he was four rebounds shy of a triple double as he accumulated 26 points, nine assists and six rebounds on 47% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range. His aggressiveness in getting his shot up was impressive - he took twelve threes in a game where the Hawks really needed someone to step up. The fact that he was able to create his own shot on good efficiency speaks to his value and it's not unreasonable to think he could see some time with the Hawks in 2024-25.
In terms of flashes from rookies, they got that and more from Risacher, Đurišić and Gueye. Đurišić only played in one game, but the playmaking upside he shows is significant. I especially liked the pass he threw to Risacher in the corner for a three-pointer early in the Washington game - he used his skill as a driver to draw defensive attention before kicking it out. Risacher showed confidence in his shot and found space repeatedly when working off-ball. His handle was also much better than advertised as he showed off some nice moves to shake defenders free. Gueye's offense came in spurts, but he looked especially strong in the Lakers game before getting injured. His three-point shot has some upside and his handle looked solid during his time in Las Vegas.
Now that the Summer League finale has concluded for Atlanta, here are three takeaways from yesterday's game:
One of Miles Norris or Jordan Bowden should be on a two-way contract
To me, Norris and Bowden seperated themselves as the two clear candidates for the Hawks' last two-way contract. Norris has consistently been one of the Hawks' best options off the bench and he got the start against New York. He used those minutes to lead the team in rebounds and bring solid defense to any lineup he was a part of. A more impressive scoring performance would have likely sealed a two-way contract, but Norris has done a lot of things right for the Hawks in Summer League. Case in point being plays like these:
Bowden has continually gotten better in each game that he's played. His game against New York was an encapsulation of what it looks like when his shot is clicking. He hit four threes while also grabbing six boards and dishing out two assists. He recorded two steals, but his primary value is as a shooter. If the Hawks decided to bring him back on a two-way deal, it will be because they believe in what he can offer as a floor spacer.
EJ Liddell needs time in College Park to unlock his potential
After his 22-point masterclass against San Antonio, fans were really excited for what Liddell could give Atlanta this year. He was aggressive as a finisher, racking up ten free throw attempts. That was the second-highest amount of free throw attempts from a Hawks player in Summer League this year. Unfortunately, he was not able to repeat that performance against Los Angeles, Chicago or New York.
Playing him in College Park has the potential to be very advantageous for the Hawks. The environment the Skyhawks have built is one of the most proven "defensive incubators" in the NBA. Many players have seen their defense improve as a result of playing in College Park and I think Liddell could be its latest beneficiary. It also gives Liddell more time to get another year of playing time that will aid him in his recovery from the ACL tear he suffered as a rookie. There is a real chance Liddell could be a helpful piece for the Hawks in 2025-26. He'll be only 24 years old and he is younger than Creighton forward Baylor Scheierman, who the Celtics took in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft. He just needs to develop more control and refinement in his abilities as a scorer.
Rob Baker II and Nick Ongenda will not be on two-way deals, but should stick with the Skyhawks
Rob Baker II has been the unquestioned starter at center for Atlanta throughout Summer League and I thought his Summer League performance was solid. However, there's no sugercoating his performance against New York. He did not make a shot and could not really make up for it on the defensive end. It should not overshadow that Baker has largely been a good play finisher and a net positive on the offense. However, he did not stand out as a defender and I think time with the Skyhawks could bring that out of him.
Ongenda played very sparingly, but was active on the offensive glass against New York. He spent time with the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, and I was surprised that he did not play more in some of the earlier Summer League games. If he develops into a nice rebounder and play finisher, that could give the Hawks some additional depth at center if they move on from Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr.