What a night in Atlanta. The Hawks won their first home game since November 22, 2021, and ended their five-game losing streak. Even better, it came against the reigning NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn't easy, but here are the top five highlights from the wild MLK Day game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The 'Greek Freak' went off last night. Giannis Antetokounmpo has a claim to best player in the world, and he's only 27-years-old. Luckily, the Bucks social media team captured all of his great moments from last night. Check out the blizzard of dunks that Antetokounmpo threw down in Atlanta.

Onyeka Okongwu Steal

The only reason Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't score even more points was because of Hawks' center Onyeka Okongwu. The second-year player has missed a lot of time due to injuries and illness. But last night, Okongwu seamlessly transitioned into the starting lineup and provided too many big stops for the Hawks to count.

Onyeka Okongwu Block

And we're back with more defensive highlights from Onyeka Okongwu. When the Hawks played the Bucks in last year's Eastern Conference Finals, we were shocked at how well Okongwu guarded Giannis Antetokounmpo. Last night, Okongwu proved that last July was no fluke. We are leaving off all the clutch buckets he made on the offensive side of the floor because his defense is what saved the game.

Khris Middleton

All-Star shooting guard Khris Middleton had himself a game in Atlanta. Every time the Hawks made a comeback, Middleton was right there with a big shot. Luckily for Hawks fans, their team was able to control Middleton just enough to win the game. Watch his shooting clinic below.

Trae Young

You already know who gets the top play from yesterday. Trae Young is the heart and soul of the Hawks, and he led them to a much-needed victory. Watch 'Ice Trae' put the defender on skates before finishing with a nice bucket. But first, do not forget to vote for Young for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The 23-year-old has already said he wants to participate in the Three-Point Contest if he gets selected.

