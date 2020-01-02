Young Set To Return Against Celtics

Trae Young will return to the Hawks' lineup Friday night against the Boston Celtics after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle.

"Trae will be fine," Lloyd Pierce said Thursday afternoon. "He worked out with us on Tuesday when we got back, non-contact. We had contact today and he was able to get through everything, so I think he'll be fine."

Young injured the ankle in the first half of Atlanta's loss to Milwaukee on December 27 and did not travel to Chicago or Orlando. The Hawks were 1-1 in those two games, getting blown out against the Bulls and grinding out a 101-93 victory against the Magic.

Young has been the only offensive constant for the Hawks this season, averaging 28.5 points and 8.3 assists on 36.8 percent 3-point shooting in 31 games. Atlanta has scored just 96 points per 100 possessions with Young off the floor, and the Hawks hope that Monday's win in Orlando without Young will help them discover more of an offensive rhythm when their catalyst goes to the bench.

"I think the biggest thing is keeping everyone in their role, to where we're not asking anyone to do more," Pierce said. "I think having everybody back, we have a natural point guard in Brandon [Goodwin] that we can use in that second unit. Maybe he can generate some shots for Kevin or he can initiate the offense so we can get Kevin [Huerter] on the second side of actions or Cam [Reddish] on the second side of actions, which is where they're naturally comfortable at this stage."

Pierce also said he expects Goodwin, who had 21 points and six assists in Orlando, to remain a part of the rotation as the backup point guard moving forward. Goodwin is a solid on-ball defender and passable 3-point shooter who could help give the offense more floor spacing and off-the-dribble potency with Young off the floor.