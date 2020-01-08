Hawks Maven
Top Stories
News

Young Donates to Cancel Medical Debt

Ben Ladner

Trae Young, who ranks fifth in the NBA in assists, was in assist mode off the floor as well on Wednesday, donating $10 thousand to relieve over $1 million of medical debt for Atlanta residents who could not afford to pay it off. 

The Hawks' point guard partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit organization committed to erasing medical debt in America, and the Trae Young Foundation to relieve $1,059,186.39 of debt for 570 people in the Greater Atlanta area. 

"The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms," Young said via a Hawks press release. "Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year." 

After the news broke, some other players around the NBA reacted in support of Young's donation: 

RIP Medical Debt is a nonprofit that buys and forgives medical debt across America. RIP works with individual donors, philanthropists and organizations to purchase medical debt for pennies on the dollar to provide financial relief for those burdened by impossible medical bills. To learn more or pitch in to their mission, visit their website. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Young Invited To Participate In 3-Point & Skills Contests At All-Star Weekend

Ben Ladner

Trae Young has reportedly been invited to participate in the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge at All-Star weekend in Chicago.

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Preview

Ben Ladner

James Harden torched Atlanta with 60 points in November. Can the Hawks avoid a similar result when the Rockets visit Atlanta?

Parker To Miss At Least Two Weeks With Shoulder Injury

Ben Ladner

The Hawks' forward underwent a non-surgical procedure and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Three-Point Play: Jokić Outshines Young As Hawks Fall to Nuggets

Ben Ladner

Trae Young had 29 points on Monday night, but it wasn't enough as Nikola Jokić went for a career-high 47.

Video: Pierce Reacts to Loss Against Nuggets

Ben Ladner

Lloyd Pierce addresses the media following the Hawks' 123-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Preview

Ben Ladner

The Hawks will look to go 2-0 against Denver as the Nuggets visit Atlanta on Monday.

Hawks Sign Paul Watson on 10-Day Contract

Ben Ladner

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged over 18 points on 46.7 percent 3-point shooting in 13 G-League games.

Young, Huerter Help Shorthanded Hawks Hold Off Pacers

Ben Ladner

Atlanta's backcourt played its best collective game of the season as the Hawks downed the Pacers without three key rotation players.

Video: Pierce Reacts to Win Over Pacers

Ben Ladner

Lloyd Pierce discusses the Hawks' 116-111 win over the Pacers on Saturday night.

Hawks Fall To Celtics After Collins' Early Departure

Ben Ladner

Atlanta pushed one of the NBA's best teams to the brink, but fell just short to the Celtics on Friday night.