Young Donates to Cancel Medical Debt

Trae Young, who ranks fifth in the NBA in assists, was in assist mode off the floor as well on Wednesday, donating $10 thousand to relieve over $1 million of medical debt for Atlanta residents who could not afford to pay it off.

The Hawks' point guard partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit organization committed to erasing medical debt in America, and the Trae Young Foundation to relieve $1,059,186.39 of debt for 570 people in the Greater Atlanta area.

"The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms," Young said via a Hawks press release. "Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year."

After the news broke, some other players around the NBA reacted in support of Young's donation:

RIP Medical Debt is a nonprofit that buys and forgives medical debt across America. RIP works with individual donors, philanthropists and organizations to purchase medical debt for pennies on the dollar to provide financial relief for those burdened by impossible medical bills. To learn more or pitch in to their mission, visit their website.