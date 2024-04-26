Trae Young Has A Welcoming Message For New Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Michael Penix Jr
In this story:
The Atlanta Falcons have just pulled off the shocker of the NFL Draft.
Just a month or so removed from signing Kirk Cousins to a massive contract, the Atlanta Falcons pulled the shocker of the draft by taking Washington Huskies quarterback with the No. 8 pick. Penix had an incredible two seasons with Washington, but not many people thought that he was going to go to the Falcons at No. 8.
While the fanbase and the NFL are still in shock, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young welcomed Penix to Atlanta shortly after he was drafted:
This is going to be something to monitor over the next couple of seasons. If Penix takes over for Cousins and plays like he did at Washington, then this might be a night that fans in Atlanta remember.
Published