Trae Young: "Kyrie May Be The Perfect Complement to Luka!"
When the Dallas Mavericks made the trade last season for Kyrie Irving, it was not the most well liked move around the league and not viewed as one that would bring the Mavericks any closer to a championship. Dallas missed the playoffs last season after the trade, but they are a completely different team this season and now they are just two wins away from getting back to the NBA Finals for the first time since beating the Miami Heat in 2011.
This playoff run has been sparked by the playof Luka Doncic and Irving. Both of those players have been perfect complements to each other and Hawks point guard Trae Young has notices that as well:
Last night's game might be the moment of the NBA playoffs so far, right up there with the big comeback from Minnesota against Denver in game seven and both of Jamal Murray's game-winning shots against the Lakers earlier in the playoffs. It is going to be remembered forever if the Mavericks go on to win the NBA Championship.
Young is no stranger to big game-winning shots in the playoffs either. He hit one against the Knicks in his first-ever playoff appearance, he nailed one against the Miami Heat the next season, and then Young hit a memorable shot in Boston against the Celtics in game five of last year's first-round series. Young has had plenty of memorable playoff moments in his career to this point and there are sure to be more to come.
The Hawks are going to be working hard this offseason to find the perfect complement to Young and help restart the Hawks direction as a franchise. They thought they made that move two years ago when they traded for Dejounte Murray, but that has not gotten the results that they wanted, possibly leading to a breakup of the backcourt this offseason. Atlanta has the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft after shockingly winning the Draft Lottery and they have chances to go and try to find the perfect complement to Trae Young.