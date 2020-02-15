AllHawks
Top Stories
News

Trae Young Leads U.S. Team in Rising Stars Game

Ben Ladner

Trae Young led the U.S. team to a win in the Rising Stars game Friday night. The 21-year-old scored 18 points and handed out a game-high seven assists in a 151-131 win over the World Team. 

The game, which featured 24 of the best young American and international players in the NBA, was fast-paced and high-scoring all night. Young started off the contest with five points and an assist in the first quarter, including a nutmeg of R.J. Barrett that led to a floater. 

R.J. Barrett of the New York Knicks led all scorers with 27 points for Team World, while Golden State's Eric Paschall had 23 off the bench for Team U.S. Team World grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and turned the ball over just 11 times, but it wasn't enough to overcome 67 percent shooting and 29 assists from the U.S. side, The United States made made a 27-5 push with its second unit to close the third quarter, which gave the team a 20-point edge for the quarter and rendered the fourth quarter mostly academic. 

In the middle of the third quarter, Young spoke with Jared Greenberg of TNT about his busy All-Star weekend and being voted into Sunday's game as a starter. 

"It meant a lot to me," Young said. "It shows I got a lot of respect from a lot of my peers, but the fans, that's the main thing. I'm just gonna try and do my part and be the best role model I can for the fans, and I really appreciate everybody voting me in." 

Young will also participate in the 3-Point Contest on Saturday night before playing in the All Star game on Sunday, making him the only player to appear on all three nights of the weekend. 

"I'm pacing myself," Young told Greenberg. "Drinking a lot of water, taking a lot of breaks, and just having fun."  

"It's very big not only for me, but for our team [the Hawks], coming out here, being able to represent our team in the best way I can," he said. "So it's going to be a long weekend, but a fun one." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hawks at Cavaliers Live Notebook

Follow along as the Hawks visit Cleveland for their final game before the All-Star break.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Sign Brandon Goodwin to Two-Year Deal

The former two-way player will sign a two-year contract with the Hawks this week.

Ben Ladner

Magic Outgun Hawks in Offensive Duel

The Hawks couldn't overcome Orlando's offensive onslaught in a 135-126 loss Monday night.

Ben Ladner

Hawks at Magic Game Preview

The Hawks will look for their second consecutive win over the Orlando Magic.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Edge Out Knicks in Double-Overtime Behind Young's 48

Trae Young was masterful down the stretch as the Hawks claimed a dramatic win over the Knicks.

Ben Ladner

Capela, Dedmon & Labissière Introduced As Hawks

The newest Hawks were introduced to the media on Sunday after being traded to Atlanta this week.

Ben Ladner

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Preview

The 14-39 Hawks will be shorthanded once again as the 16-36 Knicks come to Atlanta.

Ben Ladner

Celtics Use Hot Shooting To Bury Hawks

Boston swept the season series against Atlanta on Friday night with the help of an explosive night from beyond the arc.

Ben Ladner

Hawks at Celtics Preview: Game Info & Two Key Questions

The Hawks will aim for their first win against Boston in their third meeting of the season.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Trade Deadline Roundup

Catch up on Atlanta's flurry of activity on the trade market this week.

Ben Ladner