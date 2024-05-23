Trae Young Listed As the Lakers Most "Realistic" Trade Target This Offseason
In case you have not heard, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young. Whether the Hawks actually want to trade Young is still up for debate, but the Lakers are looking to add a third star to their team this offseason and Atlanta is likely looking to break up their backcourt of Young and Dejounte Murray.
In terms of the Lakers trade targets this offseason, Young was listed as the most realistic one by Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey:
"After suffering a first-round exit, it seems clear the Los Angeles Lakers have to do something to inch closer to the level that contenders like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are on.
And the most obvious move to do so is the long-rumored Trae Young deal.
Young's trade value could reportedly be a bit lower than expected, and that could mean L.A.'s offer (two or three role players, potentially including Austin Reaves, and a couple of picks) could be enough for Atlanta to give him up.
Of course, Young's playmaking and shooting don't make the Lakers any bigger or better defensively. Those are probably their biggest needs, but the trade market doesn't have a player who'd check those boxes right now."
The Atlanta Hawks are facing one of the biggest offseasons in the NBA and that was true even before they landed the No. 1 pick. The Hawks have a ton of options in front of them, but the biggest question remains what they will do with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Since trading for Murray in the summer of 2022, the results have been underwhelming. Atlanta had a first-round exit vs the Boston Celtics last season and then lost in the play-in tournament to the Chicago Bulls this season. Many expect the Hawks to make a change, but which point guard will they trade and where will they trade them?
Atlanta was shopping Murray up until the trade deadline this season and one of the teams that was interested in Murray was the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are on the hunt for a star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but it might not be Murray that they are after. There have been rumors about them being in on Young and wanting to trade for him this summer. Since Young left Klutch Sports and made the move to CAA, some of that talk has lessened.
When looking at a potential trade, it is hard to get fired up if you are the Hawks about what the Lakers could offer outside of some draft picks. Austin Reaves is an intriguing player, but should not be the centerpiece of a deal for a player the caliber of Trae Young. I don't think this is the kind of trade that the Hawks should make. The picks are too far in the future and with Young on the Lakers, he at least gives them a high floor where they won't be among the worst teams in the league, making those picks less valuable. Reaves and Hachimura would just be role players alongside Murray and whoever the Hawks select at No. 1.
On ESPN's Get Up after the Lakers went down in the playoffs, ESPN's Brian Windhorst brought up Young as a trade target for the Lakers this offseason.
"There are opportunities for them, not necessarily in free agency, but via trade. They will have up to three first round picks that they can trade, starting on draft night, including this years first round pick if they want to and they have some pieces on their roster that they can use in trade. Now, what player would that be? Well, we will have to see what happens with star players as the season ends across the league. I think one name that you will hear as we get into this is Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks may look to break up their backcourt of Young and Dejounte Murray. The Lakers were interested in trading for Dejounte Murray during this season. Trae is the type of player that multiple teams will have interest in if the Hawks decide to make a move. I am not sure that he solves a lot of what the Lakers ills were, perimeter defense was an issue for the Lakers this season and in this series, that is something that Trae is not going to help with, but he is definitely a guy that will super charge your offense and he would look potentially amazing next to LeBron and AD, but there are other options and things that will develop over the next two months."
This summer is shaping up to be a potentially wild one in the NBA and the Hawks might be at the center of it no matter who they decide to trade.
Buckle up for the rumor mill this summer.