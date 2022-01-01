Trae Young Surpasses Michael Jordan in Key Statistic

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Trae Young Passes Michael Jordan in Statistical Category
    Trae Young Passes Michael Jordan in Statistical Category

    The Hawks point guard can't be stopped.
    Just when you thought 2021 could not have gotten any more unbelievable, it did one last time. With a few hours to go before we turned the clock and started a new year, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks had unfinished business.

    Their point guard made history during the Hawks 121-118 win over the Cavaliers. Trae Young surpassed Michael Jordan and has tied Kevin Johnson and Damian Lillard for the 12th-most games (39) with 30+ points and 10+ assists in NBA history.

    Not bad for a 23-year-old who has spent most of his short career on bad teams. Several of those games have actually happened recently when the Hawks have been without a large swath or their team. Luckily for Hawks fans, most players are clearing the NBA Health & Safety Protocols with each passing day.

    The other day I wrote how 2021 would serve as Trae Young's villain origin story. The prodigy point guard got snubbed from the All-Star Game, All-NBA, and Team USA. Now he's making the basketball world pay for it. 

