Trae Young Surpasses Michael Jordan in Key Statistic

Just when you thought 2021 could not have gotten any more unbelievable, it did one last time. With a few hours to go before we turned the clock and started a new year, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks had unfinished business.

Their point guard made history during the Hawks 121-118 win over the Cavaliers. Trae Young surpassed Michael Jordan and has tied Kevin Johnson and Damian Lillard for the 12th-most games (39) with 30+ points and 10+ assists in NBA history.

Not bad for a 23-year-old who has spent most of his short career on bad teams. Several of those games have actually happened recently when the Hawks have been without a large swath or their team. Luckily for Hawks fans, most players are clearing the NBA Health & Safety Protocols with each passing day.

The other day I wrote how 2021 would serve as Trae Young's villain origin story. The prodigy point guard got snubbed from the All-Star Game, All-NBA, and Team USA. Now he's making the basketball world pay for it.

