Young Receives Community Assist Award

Ben Ladner

Trae Young received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the month of January, the NBA announced on Friday. The award, which is given to one NBA player each month, recognizes players for giving back to and investing in their communities. For his efforts off the floor, Young set himself apart with "his efforts to impact the lives of youth, families and those in need" in both Georgia and his home state of Oklahoma, per a release from the NBA. 

In early January, Young donated $10,000 toward relieving over $1 million in medical debt for families in the Atlanta area -- an issue that has been personal to him since his childhood. He has also worked with the Trae Young Basketball Academy in Oklahoma and helped "promote education, inclusion, health and wellness across Atlanta" through the Trae Young Foundation, which also helps address physical and mental health for children and adults. 

“It’s very important to me that I use my platform to make a difference and give back in any way I can,” Young said. “Working with kids across the city is not only a rewarding and inspiring experience, but something that I genuinely love to do. The city of Atlanta and everyone in it has welcomed and supported me with open arms from the very beginning and I’m honored to give back to the community every chance I get.”

During All-Star weekend, Young participated in charity events that included packing backpacks with Zion Williamson, Luka Dončić, and Barack Obama, among others. 

The NBA and Kaiser Permanente (who sponsors the Community Assist award) will also donate $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlanta on Young's behalf. Former Hawk and NBA Global Ambassador Dikembe Mutombo will present Young with a physicalaward on Saturday night before the Hawks' game against Dončić and the Mavericks. The season-long Community Assist award will be presented in June at the NBA Awards show. 

