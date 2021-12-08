Trae Young Dunks on Reporter for Rude Tweet

Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Trae Young Responds to Reporter on Twitter
    Trae Young Responds to Reporter on Twitter

    The Hawks point guard didn't like this tweet.
    Don't let the new contract extension fool you, Trae Young is still a man of the people. Today, the Hawks point guard took a break from hooping, activism, and philanthropy to respond to something he saw on Twitter. Check it out for yourself:

    That's our point guard. Not only is he frugal, but he doesn't like this kind of negative banter on social media. Positive vibes only in Atlanta. This does come a few days after Young bristled at the reporter's question about his shot selection during games. Although, I'm not sure if these two instances are related.

    Trae Young is Evolving

    Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta

    Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

