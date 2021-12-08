Trae Young Dunks on Reporter for Rude Tweet

Don't let the new contract extension fool you, Trae Young is still a man of the people. Today, the Hawks point guard took a break from hooping, activism, and philanthropy to respond to something he saw on Twitter. Check it out for yourself:

That's our point guard. Not only is he frugal, but he doesn't like this kind of negative banter on social media. Positive vibes only in Atlanta. This does come a few days after Young bristled at the reporter's question about his shot selection during games. Although, I'm not sure if these two instances are related.

Either way, you can always read our articles for free on Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com. Check out some of our long-form articles below. Thank you for your continued support.

