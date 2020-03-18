AllHawks
Trae Young Sends Out PSA, Works On Jumper During Hiatus

Ben Ladner

Wednesday evening will mark a full week since Trae Young and the Hawks last played on an NBA court due to the NBA suspending its season on March 11. But like many NBA stars, Young hasn't disappeared entirely over the last seven days. 

As the government and public health officials have stressed the severity of the current COVID-19 outbreak across the world, so too have several NBA players by posting videos on social media urging fans to take precautions and help those who have been hit the hardest by the novel coronavirus. 

On Monday, Young posted a video via the NBA's Twitter account in which he reminded fans to practice the necessary habits to mitigate the spread of the virus and make sure the country returns to health as soon as possible. 

Despite the necessary somberness and urgency of the situation, Young urged fans to stay physically and mentally active as they spend an increased amount of time indoors over the next few weeks. 

"Continue to stay active," he said. "Whether it's doing push-ups, sit-ups, or my favorite, dribbling around the house with a basketball, continue stay active and keep your mind intact throughout this tough time. We're all gonna get through this together. See you soon." 

On Wednesday, the point guard took a lighter tone on social media, posting a video of himself shooting balled-up socks into a laundry basket at his house (he made 19 of the 20 shots). 

In times like these, Young and the rest of us will take any amount of basketball -- no matter how reduced in scale -- that we can get. 

