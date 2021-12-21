State Farm will be launching its new NBA creative work for the 2021-22 season beginning next Saturday on Christmas Day. The new campaign will feature some familiar faces like Chris Paul. However, several new players (and even coaches) have been added to the State Farm roster this season, like the Atlanta Hawks’ very own Trae Young and Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanović.

"Photo Shoot” features the fan-favorite Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, and of course, Jake from State Farm. Chris shows Trae that their work off the court isn’t as easy as it seems – just like how most people assume great insurance can’t be affordable. Luckily, Jake is there to explain State Farm has surprisingly great rates that fit any budget.

Young's "Phot Shoot" spot premieres on December 25, taking advantage of the historically large audience that tunes in for the NBA’s Christmas Day games. The campaign will span across broadcast, online videos, owned social channels, athletes’ social channels, and paid partnerships specific to the basketball audience. Fans will see how the new narrative unfolds throughout the season with a two-phased launch of multiple spots between December and May.

In “Rings,” Jake from State Farm is hanging out in Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic’s living room, where Boban is aggressively scrubbing the water rings that have stained his dark wood (and probably expensive) coffee table. Jake points out that everyone assumes all NBA players want rings, just like how people think great insurance is out of their price range. As he’s explaining State Farm has surprisingly great rates that fit any budget, a frustrated Boban – not thinking about those types of rings – notices Jake isn’t even using a coaster.

According to State Farm's press release, "Many people mistakenly assume that the brand’s home and auto insurance rates are too expensive for their budgets, so State Farm is challenging that belief, along with other commonly held assumptions. The new campaign, Challenge Your Assumptions, will focus on common assumptions fans make about the game, players, and themes of basketball."

Beyond the new Challenge Your Assumptions campaign creative, State Farm will also return as the NBA Christmas Day Presenting Sponsor for all five games across ABC and ESPN. The brand will own NBA Christmas Day across all ESPN platforms, including full ownership of ESPN.com/NBA and SportsCenter on Snapchat for 24 hours. State Farm will also serve as the presenting sponsor of ESPN’s NBA Hoop Streams Digital Live Show, which will air on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and the ESPN App.

