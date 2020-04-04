AllHawks
Trae Young Tops Harrison Barnes in 2K Players Tournament

Ben Ladner

Trae Young advanced to the second round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament with a 101-59 blowout over Harrison Barnes Friday night. 

Young played as the Milwaukee Bucks against Barnes' Toronto Raptors, and jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points and 16 rebounds at halftime to lead the Bucks, and Young held a massive margin for most of the game. He led by 30 for much of the second half as the game spiraled out of control. 

Each player was allowed to choose eight NBA teams, each of which could be used once, to play with throughout the tournament, which means Young will not be able to use the Bucks again in the tournament. He will take on DeAndre Ayton, who defeated Zach LaVine on Friday, in the second round. That game will be on April 7 on ESPN2, with the semifinals on April 11. The winner of the tournament will receive $100,000 to donate toward COVID-19 relief. 

Kevin Durant, the tournament's top seed, lost in the first round to Derrick Jones Jr. Young, who claims to have only started playing 2K after the NBA season was suspended, is now the highest-seeded (and highest 2K-rated) player in the tournament. 

