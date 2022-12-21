The architect of the Atlanta Hawks rebuild is stepping aside. Travis Schlenk has accepted a new role within the organization as a senior adviser. General manager Landry Fields will oversee basketball operations. This news was broken by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Schlenk has led Atlanta's front office since 2017. In June, Schlenk moved from general manager to team president. His previous position was filled by Fields, who will now take on an even more significant role for the franchise.

In a statement released moments ago, Schlenk said, “Throughout this season, Tony [Ressler] and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I’ve been going through and how I’ve been feeling, and I appreciate the counsel he has provided me as well as the opportunity he gave me six seasons ago to be a first-time general manager. As we enter a new year, the timing feels right for me to take a step back, reflect and prioritize my family."

Ressler said, “We have a great appreciation for the work Travis has done in guiding our franchise through a quick rebuilding process and shaping us into a playoff contender. He has worked tirelessly from his first day with our organization to move us toward our ultimate goal of becoming a championship franchise. With his strong eye for talent, work ethic and knowledge of our team, we are confident that he will serve us well as a trusted advisor.”

Ressler continued, “I am proud of the group I assembled both on the floor and in the front office. We have built a strong foundation for the Hawks franchise and achieved a high level of success. As an advisor, I look forward to working with Tony and Landry and continuing to make contributions in less visible but still impactful ways.”

While the timing is peculiar, the move is not totally shocking. Fields has slowly become the face of Atlanta's front office since he was promoted from assistant general manager earlier this summer.

Fields is a former NBA player who became a college scout before eventually working his way up to the position of general manager of the Spurs’ G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs. Fields was hired as the assistant general manager in 2020.

The 34-year-old has his work cut out for him as the team is 16-15 and underperforming this season. To further complicate matters, Atlanta's team governor, Tony Ressler, seems entirely averse to paying the luxury tax.

Since Atlanta traded for Dejounte Murray, the organization has gone on a cost-cutting spree. Unfortunately for fans, this front-office shakeup will not change the team's stance on paying the luxury tax.

We will keep you updated as we learn more about this developing story. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.