Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Nikola Jovic Listed As Dream Targets For Atlanta In A Potential Trae Young Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have an argument to be the most interesting team heading into the NBA offseason. Not only did the Hawks shockingly win the draft lottery, but they have a decision to make on their star backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Which player will they trade and what path will they take with the No. 1 pick are going to be fascinating decisions to watch play out this summer.
Before diving deeper into this, it should be noted that the Hawks have not made Young available for trade and Young has not asked to be traded. This is all just speculation and I still think Young will remain in Atlanta when all is said and done this summer. It seems that Atlanta is heading towards breaking up their backcourt of Young and Dejounte Murray, but that could mean that Murray is the one who is traded. Atlanta was shopping Murray this season, including to the Lakers. There have been numerous reports from "Rival Executives" about the Hawks possibly trading Trae Young, but nothing from Young or the Hawks themselves. Just keep that in mind going forward this offseason.
If the Hawks do decide to trade Young or if he requests a trade, where could he end up? The Lakers and the Spurs have been two of the most popular destinations, but Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey said that the Miami Heat might have the dream trade package for the Hawks if they decide to move Young, while he also said the Lakers have the most realistic trade package:
Realistic: Lakers' Role Players and Draft Assets
"The Atlanta Hawks' most obvious path to dramatic change (and possible improvement) is the Trae Young move we've been speculating about for months.
And though he'd likely bring more back to the Hawks than a potential Dejounte Murray trade, his market may not yield a massive return.
For one thing, this summer's trade market could include at least one other high-level guard, whether it's Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland. The Western Conference playoff picture playing out the way it has could have the Los Angeles Lakers chasing size instead of offense and playmaking.
Still, if salary fodder and a couple picks winds up being all it takes to get Young, the Lakers will have to think about doing it. Despite his flaws, Young is an offensive star. And a two-man game with him and Anthony Davis would make for an interesting foundation post-LeBron.
Dream: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and/or Nikola Jović
If, on the other hand, two or three teams get in on the Young sweepstakes and drive the price up, the Miami Heat's young core pieces would be about as well as Atlanta could hope to do.
Tyler Herro has averaged at least 20 points in each of the last three seasons, already has a Sixth Man of the Year win and is only 24 years old. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is 23 and looks like he has real point forward upside. And soon-to-be-21-year-old Nikola Jović has high-end floor-spacing 4 potential.
Plugging two or three of those players into a rotation that already includes Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu could set up Atlanta for some sustainable success."
Would this trade package from the Heat help the Hawks in the long run? I think it is better than what the Lakers could offer because I would prefer to have Herro and Jaiquez Jr over Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, but I would still question the ceiling of this team with Dejounte Murray being the best player. Murray is a good player, but I think the Hawks ceiling is higher with Young as the centerpiece, though I would acknowledge the difficulties of building around him. This team could be a playoff contender, but unless Johnson or the No. 1 pick makes big strides toward being a star player, I think the ceiling would be limited for the Hawks. There is also no reporting yet to suggest that the Heat would be interested in Young and I don't know if they would offer all of these players for him.
There has been speculation about the Spurs pairing Young with Victor Wembanyama, but it has just been speculation and according to a report from Yahoo Sports Jake Fischer, the Spurs might not be all that interested in acquiring Young, at least not right now:
"San Antonio personnel would be committing front-office malpractice by not contemplating the opportunity to pair a league assist leader and high-screen maestro like Young to pair with Wembanyama. The Spurs have so far approached building around Wembanyama as an intriguing experiment, where they will weigh all different kinds of variables around their Rookie of the Year. However, according to multiple league figures with knowledge of the situation, any Spurs plans of maneuvering to bring Young to San Antonio have been vastly overstated. The Spurs, sources said, have expressed little interest in obtaining Young to date."
Fischer went on to mention the Lakers as a possible destination for Young, which has been rumored for quite some time.
"Where Young will fall among the pecking order of available talent this offseason has been a predominant question league personnel are discussing throughout this combine week. The Lakers, for example, are one team that holds interest in Young after Los Angeles held trade discussions with Atlanta about Dejounte Murray back in February, sources said. The Lakers are now armed with three first-round picks to pursue a premier talent to team with James and Davis, but Los Angeles will have to consider other options before committing any type of capital for Young."
It is interesting that the Spurs reportedly are not interested in bringing in Young. The fit seems to be a logical one, as Young is one of the top offensive creators in the NBA and he would create a great pick-and-roll team with Wembanyama. Wembanyama is one of the best defensive players in the league already and would help cover up the weakest part of Young's game. Also, the Spurs control the Hawks's draft picks, meaning Atlanta could try and go into a rebuild if they can get them back.
It promises to be an interesting offseason in Atlanta and getting the No. 1 pick only adds a layer of interest around what the Hawks might do this offseason.