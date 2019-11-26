Hawks
Top Stories
News

Video: Pierce Discusses Loss to Timberwolves

Ben Ladner

The Hawks lost their seventh game in a row Monday night to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 125-113, sinking the team to 4-13 on the season. Atlanta has now dropped 13 of its last 15 contests and is now tied with the New York Knicks for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. 

"Bad loss" was the entirety of a dispirited Lloyd Pierce's opening statement to the media after the game, and the head coach lamented his team's lack of effort in the second half. The Hawks were inconsistent and discombobulated defensively, which fed into issues on the other end of the floor. Atlanta turned the ball over on 17 percent of its possessions and allowed Minnesota easy kickout 3s throughout the second half. 

"The lack of discipline on a lot of our defensive possessions that got us in trouble," Pierce said. "A lot of the made 3s down in the fourth quarter. Blitzing KAT in the second half wasn’t the plan, and because there were some cross-matches, guys just overreacted to the situation and we got caught."  

Minnesota ripped off a 71-49 scoring advantage over the final 24 minutes, tightening up on both sides of the ball. Though Trae Young dominated the first half and finished the game with 30 points and nine assists, the Wolves held him to just nine points and two assists in the second half. Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter, who had played so well in his last four games, looked like rookies. 

For Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns (28 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists) and Andrew Wiggins (25 points, six rebounds) played to their standards, and the Hawks had no answer for Towns late. The Wolves scored 1.2 points per possession and posted a 55.1 effective field goal percentage -- enough to pull ahead in the third quarter and extinguish all hope of an Atlanta comeback. 

"We just need to win a game," Pierce said. "We need to be able to put together a 48-minute game, and once we do that I think everything will settle back in." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Pierce Talks Injuries, Previews Wolves

Ben Ladner
0

Lloyd Pierce addressed the media Monday afternoon in Atlanta to discuss Atlanta's injuries and the team's upcoming game against Minnesota.

Three-Point Play: Hunter Stays Hot in Loss to Raptors

Ben Ladner
0

The Hawks hung with the defending champs on Saturday, thanks in large part to the play of their emerging rookie.

Video: Hawks Compete, But Fall Short to Raptors

Ben Ladner
0

Head coach Lloyd Pierce addressed the media following Atlanta's 119-116 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Preview

Ben Ladner
0

The Raptors don't have Kawhi Leonard anymore, but Pascal Siakam's ascension has kept Toronto rock solid.

Hawks vs. Pistons Live Notebook

Ben Ladner
0

Insights and observations from Friday night's game in Detroit.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Preview

Ben Ladner
0

Atlanta visits Detroit for the second time on Friday, but things will be different with Blake Griffin back on the floor.

Experience Pays Off For Hunter In Career Night

Ben Ladner
0

The rookie played the best game of his young career against the Bucks. Where can De'Andre Hunter go from here?

Video: Hawks Start Slow, Fall Short to Bucks

Ben Ladner
0

Another slow start cost Atlanta as a late-game comeback against Milwaukee fell short.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Preview

Ben Ladner
0

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have somehow improved in their second year under Mike Budenholzer.

Observations From the Hawks' Disappointing Road Trip

Ben Ladner
0

What we learned from Atlanta's grueling road trip, and what it means moving forward.