WATCH: New York Knicks Fans Start Obscene Trae Young Chants After Game One Win Over 76ers
The Knicks and the Hawks have not played in the playoffs since the Hawks beat them in five games back in 2021, but Trae Young is still on the minds of Knicks fans, even after they managed to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of their first round series.
After the game, Knicks fans gathered outside of Madison Square Garden and a familiar chant started to ring down, one that will be very familiar to Hawks fans who remember beating the Knicks in five games just a few seasons ago.
Knicks fans have used this as a chant over the years, despite Young lighting them up in the first round three years ago. If New York continues to win, you can bet that more chants are going to be directed at Young, per usual.
