Trae Young Proves to Fans He Can Dunk

Watch Trae Young Thrown Down Monster Dunk

'Ice Trae' has hops.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dominique Wilkins. Spud Webb. Vince Carter. Trae Young. All legendary Atlanta Hawks players who can dunk the ball with ease. Sure, Young has never thrown down a slam dunk during an NBA game, but it's coming soon. The All-NBA point recently reminded fans that he is more than capable of jamming it when he wants to do so.

As you can see in the video tweeted above, Young has perfect form. The 6'1" point guard tossed the ball up in the air, jumped off two feet, caught the ball with both hands, and finished off the alley-oop with ferocity the league has not seen since at least the mid-1990s. The quick video could serve as another perfect advertisement for the Adidas Trae Young 1.

Young is obviously more accustomed to setting up his teammates for dunks rather than vice versa. But now, with Dejounte Murray as his teammate, anything and everything is possible. We have heard a lot about Murray moving Young off the ball more, which would unlock the Stephen Curry version of Young. Try envisioning the Julius Erving version of Young.

Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to a basket by Kevin Huerter (not pictured) during the second half against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young during a game in the 2021-22 season.

All jokes aside, Young has lived in the gym this offseason. Currently, he's in Las Vegas, Nevada, to support the Atlanta Hawks Summer League team, who plays their first game tomorrow afternoon. Fans cannot ask for me from their team leader. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

