Who Are The Top Teams Who Could Pursue Dejounte Murray this offseason?
The Atlanta Hawks could potentially look a lot different when they start their new season in October.
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020, the Hawks are at a crossroads with their roster, particularly with the backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. Ever since trading for Murray two summers ago, the results have not been what the Hawks would have hoped and most around the NBA seem to think that Atlanta is going to trade one of the two guards and go forward. This is the most important decision that Hawks general manager Landry Fields has had to make during his time in Atlanta.
If the Hawks decide to keep Young, who is one of the best players in franchise history already, and trade Murray, which teams could be a fit? Murray is a really good player with a skillset that most teams would want, but some spots make more sense than others.
Let's break it down.
Best Fits- Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans
I think these are the two best fits and they are spots where it makes sense for both teams.
Orlando has made big strides this year, getting the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and making the playoffs. Paolo Banchero continues to improve and looks like a superstar in the making and Franz Wagner has a lot of talent, but has not had the kind of year that was expected.
It has been apparent in their matchup with Cleveland that the Magic need a playmaker and leader at the guard position. They just don't have enough creation and need someone to handle the ball, lessening the responsibilties of Banchero. Orlando has plenty of players and picks that would fit with Young in a potential deal and this is the team that makes the most sense.
You can almost copy and paste everything I just said and apply it to New Orleans.
Despite Zion Williamson not playing, the need for a point guard on the Pelicans is glaring. They can't depend on Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, and CJ McCollum to run the offense. Murray would be a great fit next to some of these players and like Orlando, New Orleans has plenty of assets (maybe Ingram?) that would make sense for both teams.
Possibilities- Brooklyn, Lakers, Utah, and San Antonio
These were four teams that were rumored to be interested in Murray leading up to the trade deadline and that is why I list them here.
The Lakers were the team in the hottest pursuit of Murray and he would be a big upgrade over D'Angelo Russell. The problem with the Lakers is outside of some unprotected draft picks, they don't have any players that make sense to fit with Young long-term.
Utah, Brooklyn and San Antonio are interesting trade partners, but this would be a package centered around picks. The only players that Atlanta would want from either team are Mikal Bridges or Lauri Markkanen and neither of those guys will be included in a deal. Would Atlanta want a return of just first round picks? It is possible, but I don't think that will be Atlanta's main priority in a deal.
San Antonio might be the most interesting. If Atlanta wants picks, why not try to get your own back from the trade two years ago? I don't know if San Antonio wants to do that, but it is something Atlanta should consider. Outside of the picks, the Spurs don't have a player they are willing to part with that Atlanta would want.
Longshot- Miami Heat
I seriously doubt either of these make plays for Murray, but there are scenarios in which I could see it.
Miami is always in pursuit of adding a high-level player and I know they are probably angling for someone better than Murray, he could become the best player available this summer. If Atlanta keeps Young, Cleveland keeps Donovan Mitchell, Paul George re-signs with LA, and if Karl-Anthony Towns stays in Minnesota, Murray could be the most attractive name on the trade market and he could be a fit in Miami, who needs a playmaking guard. There is usually a team that nobody suspects to get involved and I could see Miami getting involved for Murray if things fall a certain way.
After those teams, there is nobody that makes sense to try and trade for Murray. Eight teams should be interested for Murray and think there are some good packages for Atlanta if it decides to move Murray.
Let's see what happens this offseason.