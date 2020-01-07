Hawks Maven
Top Stories
News

Young Invited To Participate In 3-Point & Skills Contests At All-Star Weekend

Ben Ladner

Trae Young has been invited to participate in both the 3-Point Contest and Skills Competition at All-Star Weekend in Chicago, according to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. Luka Dončić – Young’s 2018 Draft classmate – was also invited to participate. Young said after practice on Tuesday that he hadn’t yet heard of the invitation (Haynes’ report came out during practice), but would gladly participate if asked. He would be the first Hawk since Kyle Korver in 2015 to participate in the 3-Point Contest.

Sources: Trae Young, Luka Dončić invited to participate in NBA Three-Point Contest

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić have been invited to participate in the NBA Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Chicago next month, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The two emerging stars will always be linked as their respective teams swapped the pair on draft day in 2018.

The Hawks' point guard has established himself as one of the NBA’s best shooters this season, hitting 37.5 percent of his 3-pointers on 9.4 attempts per game. That raw percentage doesn’t quite measure up to some of the league’s other elite shooters, but Young takes some of the deepest and most difficult jumpers in the NBA and very few easy looks. He leads the league in made shots from at least 28 feet and is 30-for-56 (53.6 percent) on catch-and-shoot 3s this season.

Young, who also happens to be an elite passer and ball-handler, finished second in last year’s Skills Competition, losing on a bank shot from halfcourt by Jayson Tatum in the final round and has expressed interest in redeeming himself in Chicago this season. 

Young, who is averaging 28.9 points and 8.4 assists on 59.5 percent true shooting, is also eligible for the Rising Stars game (as is Dončić), though he likely wouldn’t play in that game if he makes the All Star team and participates in the 3-Point and Skills contests. He led Eastern Conference guards in All-Star voting when votes were last counted and is putting together a compelling statistical case to earn the first All-Star nod of his career. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Parker To Miss At Least Two Weeks With Shoulder Injury

Ben Ladner

The Hawks' forward underwent a non-surgical procedure and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Three-Point Play: Jokić Outshines Young As Hawks Fall to Nuggets

Ben Ladner

Trae Young had 29 points on Monday night, but it wasn't enough as Nikola Jokić went for a career-high 47.

Video: Pierce Reacts to Loss Against Nuggets

Ben Ladner

Lloyd Pierce addresses the media following the Hawks' 123-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Preview

Ben Ladner

The Hawks will look to go 2-0 against Denver as the Nuggets visit Atlanta on Monday.

Hawks Sign Paul Watson on 10-Day Contract

Ben Ladner

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged over 18 points on 46.7 percent 3-point shooting in 13 G-League games.

Young, Huerter Help Shorthanded Hawks Hold Off Pacers

Ben Ladner

Atlanta's backcourt played its best collective game of the season as the Hawks downed the Pacers without three key rotation players.

Video: Pierce Reacts to Win Over Pacers

Ben Ladner

Lloyd Pierce discusses the Hawks' 116-111 win over the Pacers on Saturday night.

Hawks Fall To Celtics After Collins' Early Departure

Ben Ladner

Atlanta pushed one of the NBA's best teams to the brink, but fell just short to the Celtics on Friday night.

Collins Leaves Celtics Game With Back Contusion

Ben Ladner

The Hawks' big man took a hard fall to the floor and did not return.

Report: Hawks Discussing Trade For Drummond

Ben Ladner

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Atlanta is interested in trading for Pistons center Andre Drummond.