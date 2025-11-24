Instant Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks' Win Against The Charlotte Hornets

The Hawks came into this one off a back-to-back, along with the Hornets, which led to both teams looking slower than usual. Nonetheless, this game was still an entertaining back-and-forth affair, with both teams sharing runs, leading to an exciting finish.

1. Sluggish game overall

Hawks getting lit up defensively to begin the 2nd half.



Hornets scored 17 points in just over 4 minutes.



Couple of clear breakdowns. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 24, 2025

The Hawks didn't look like the usual energized team consistently tonight, as they found themselves playing into the Hornets' slow tempo and trading runs with Charlotte. There were noticeable moments when the Hawks gave up easy buckets on defense, allowing Charlotte to go on a massive scoring run to open the third quarter. They did, however, pick things up in the fourth quarter and pushed the pace, as well as playing more aggressively on defense, leading to a much-needed back-to-back victory.

2. Dyson Daniels

Dyson Daniels has swiped at least one steal in 70 straight games, one of only four players in NBA history to record at least one theft in 70 consecutive contests. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) November 23, 2025

Dyson drops in a couple floaters to start the 3rd 🛟🛟 pic.twitter.com/BQ0G3xwdwz — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 24, 2025

Daniels stepped up in a big way for the Hawks tonight, as he made an impact on both ends of the court. He finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals on 47% shooting from the field. Daniels also recorded his first game of 20 or more points this season tonight, as he's come close in multiple games. His floater was the difference-maker, and his steals were his 70th straight game with at least one steal.

3. Inconsistency on defense

Runs so far in Q1:



12-2 by Hawks



16-2 by Hornets



11-0 by Hawks — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 23, 2025

Hawks offense versus 1-5 switching has been an issue all season



Obviously easier to handle with Trae but would like to see then lean into cross screens to dictate mismatches instead of letting Hornets have clean switches — G Willis (@willis_glen) November 23, 2025

Throughout the game, the Hawks looked in and out of it as they were coming off a game from the previous night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite looking sluggish, the Hawks played well in spurts, going on multiple scoring runs, mainly creating turnovers on the Hornets, forcing 16 turnovers and scoring 23 points off the Hawks' turnovers.

4. Jalen Johnson All-Star basketball continues

JALEN JOHNSON MY GOODNESS



🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/LMxJ3yY6hR — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 24, 2025

This season, Johnson has been nothing short of an All-Star candidate, and tonight, he showed that again as he had another game of a near triple-double. Johnson finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, one steal on 50% shooting from the field, 80% from the free-throw line, and 50% from three-point range. Johnson was one of the energizers for the team as they got off to a sluggish start tonight, coming off a back-to-back.

5. Nickeil Alexander-Walker steps up again in the clutch

Nickeil stole the ball and said let's go home 🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/hxNE6xlD32 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 24, 2025

In yet another close game, Alexander-Walker stepped up big for the Hawks in the clutch and had a solid all-around performance this evening, as he finished with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block on 47% shooting from the field. To end the game, Alexander-Walker stepped up as the potential Rookie of the Year in Kon Knueppel as he went up for a spin layup but was stripped by Alexander-Walker to close out the Hawks' win.

More Atlanta Hawks News: