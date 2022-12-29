A Frustrated LeBron James Is Unsure How Many More Years He Will Play

James says he is disappointed how the Lakers have played after loss to Miami Heat

LeBron James has shown no signs of slowing down on the court.

He had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Miami Heat Wednesday. James looks as he can play few more years but is unsure how much longer he will play.

"I don't have a number," James said. "I know as long as my mind stays in it, I can play at this level for a minute. Now, that's up to my mind. My body is going to be OK because if my mind is into it, I will make sure my body is taken care of and I'll continue to put in the work."

James said he is frustrated at the current state of the Lakers. They are 14-21 and sit in 13th place in the Western Conference standings. If things don't improve, the Lakers will miss the playoffs for a second straight season.

"I'm a winner and I want to win," James said. "And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships. That has always been my passion, that has always been my goal since I entered the league as an 18-year-old kid out of Akron, Ohio. And I know it takes steps to get there, but once you get there and know how to get there, playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It's not in my DNA anymore. So, we'll see what happens and see how fresh my mind stays over the next couple years."

