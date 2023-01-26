Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 25: Joel Embiid Returns in Sixers' Victory Against Brooklyn Nets

Embiid had 26 points and 10 rebounds after one-game absence because of foot injury

After being sidelined one game for a foot injury, center Joel Embiid returned to face former Philadelphia 76ers teammate Ben Simmons for the first time.

The Sixers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 137-133 in a heated game full of technical fouls. Embiid finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds while Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 27 points.

“It didn't matter to me, I always try to play whomever is front of me with the same aggression and trying to score the ball,” Embiid said. “I missed a lot of shots today, which hasn't happened in a while. But I'm happy we got the win.”

Seth Curry had a season-high 32 points off the bench to lead the Nets while Kyrie Irving had 30 points and 10 assists.

-Rookie Paolo Banchero scored 23 points and Gary Harris had 22 to lead the Orlando Magic to a 126-120 victory against the Indiana Pacers. The Magic jumped to an 11-0 lead before holding off a late charge.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points off the bench to lead the Pacers.

-Kyle Kuzma scored 33 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 108-103 victory against the Houston Rockets. It was the Wizards' fourth straight win.

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, his second career triple-double.

-The Milwaukee Bucks took advantage of the Denver Nuggets being without Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter in a 107-99 victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 33 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks in his second game back from a knee injury. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 26 points.

-Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 137-132 victory against Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 36 points.

-Pascal Siakam had 26 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 113-95 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

Kevin Huerter led the Kings with 21 points while De’Aaron Fox and rookie Keegan Murray had 16.

