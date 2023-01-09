Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 8: Big Game By Myles Turner Leads Indiana Pacers Past Charlotte Hornets

Turner has strong fourth quarter in win against Hornets

Myles Turner took over for the Indiana Pacers in a 116-111 victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

He scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter.

“Myles is in his prime,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s playing the best he’s ever played. Down the stretch, he was tremendous. I coached Jermaine O’Neal here, and Jermaine had that. It was uplifting to his teammates.”

Buddy Hield had 21 points while Andrew Nembhard scored 19. P.J. Washington led the Hornets with 22 points while Terry Rozier had 19.

NEXT PACERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 8 at Miami

NEXT HORNETS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 29 in Charlotte

OTHER NOTES:

-Three starters for the Philadelphia 76ers scored 20-plus points to help them defeat the Detroit Pistons 123-111. Tyrese Maxey scored 23 while James Harden had 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Montrezl Harrell, who replaced Joel Embiid in the starting lineup, also scored 20.

Killian Hayes led the Pistons with 26 points while Isaiah Stewart had 20 points and 13 rebounds.

NEXT PISTONS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 19 in Detroit

NEXT 76ERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 27 in Philadelphia

-Damian Lillard’s 34 points weren’t enough to help the Portland Trail Blazers in a 117-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Pascal Siakam scored 27 for the Raptors while Scottie Barnes had 22.

“Much better,” coach Nick Nurse said. “Both Scottie and Pascal played much more in rhythm tonight.”

NEXT RAPTORS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 28 in Toronto

-Both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland scored 22 points to help the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Phoenix Suns 112-98.

“It's one of the best things to see, because it's different guys from different areas,” Mitchell said. “It's all defense. The effort, the intensity.”

Duane Washington scored 25 off the bench for the Suns, who were missing both Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Mikal Bridges had 15.

NEXT CAVALIERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 31 in Cleveland

-The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108, giving them their sixth straight loss. The win also gave head coach Nate McMillan his 750th career win, placing him fourth on the list of active coaches.

“That's a big mark and I'm happy he got it with us,” Trae Young said.

Young led the way with 30 points, giving him his second straight 30-point game. Kawhi Leonard scored 29 off the Clippers, who were without Paul George for a second straight game because of a hamstring injury.

NEXT HAWKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 16 in Atlanta

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com