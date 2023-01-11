Former Miami Heat First-Round Pick Michael Beasley Gets Into Fashion

Former Miami Heat No. 1 draft pick Michael Beasley spent 11 years in the NBA and had a solid career.

Now, he is moving onto the fashion business. Beasley recently spoke with Inside The Heat about his new clothing line, "Easy Street."

“Easy Street Brand. Easy Street Family Brand," Beasley said. "It’s literally a brand to like, just to like get my creative side and relate to the world."

Beasley played for the Heat two separate times (a total of four seasons) and helped them make the playoffs three times. He said the clothing line is branch of his upbringing in Maryland. Before becoming the No. 2 pick in 2008, Beasley dealt with a tough childhood.

“The logo is literally my face," Beasley said. "As good as I can draw. I feel like everybody in the world can draw a stick figure, right? Just a circle and a dot, dot, whatever. If we sit there and draw emotions of the stick figures, they’re all going to look the same, like the flat eyes. So, the flat eye, that represents my lazy eye and the X, that represents me surviving everything. I died before. Just keep smiling through it.”

Beasley said the clothing line should be released in the coming weeks.

“It was supposed to be released at the top of the year,” he said. “We were aiming for, we were going to do a soft drop July. And get ready for the Big 3. But we pushed it back to Christmas. So literally the next couple weeks. I don’t want to give a specific date and not meet the deadline but it’s definitely something we want to do on the top of the year”

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com