Gabrielle Union Says She Cheated on Her First Husband “Because of Entitlement”

Gabrielle Union is an outspoken public figure in her career as an actress.

Her most recent public comments were on the “The Armchair Expert” podcast with actor and filmmaker Dax Shepard. Before meeting Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, Union was married to former NFL running back Chris Howard. The two were married from 2001 to 2005 and their divorce was finalized in 2006. Union discussed the disorder during her marriage with Howard.

“In my first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” Union said. “And so a part of it was like keeping up with his activities. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? Oh, you’re going to feel this one.’ I just felt entitled to it as well. I was paying all the bills and I was working my a** off. It was just dysfunctional from day one.”

Union admitted she wished she had more remorse during her first marriage.

“I wish I had more guilt for some of that,” Union said. ”It was such a stupid relationship that should have never got out of the dating phase.”

After her ordeal with Howard, Union began dating Wade around 2008. Wade and Union officially got married in 2014 and have a strong relationship. Despite Union’s harsh words toward Howard, the former NFL back expressed support for her relationship with Wade.

“I wasn’t aware of any comments by my ex-wife Gabrielle Union on a podcast or anywhere else,” Howard said. “What I do know is that she appears to be very happy with her new family and she’s continued to do very well with her career and activism. I wish her and her family nothing but the best.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.