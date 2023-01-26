Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Huge Second Half In Milwaukee Bucks' Win Against Shorthanded Denver Nuggets

Giannis scored 24 of his 33 points in the second half

By his standards, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo got off to a slow start Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets.

He finished strong by scoring 24 of his game-high 33 points in the second half in a 107-99 victory. He did most of the damage at the foul line, making 15 of 22 free throws.

“Just tried to get to the rim, tried to be aggressive as much as I can, get downhill, play within my strength,” Antetokounmpo said. “I tried to enjoy the game. I feel I sometimes get too locked in. I think I've got to enjoy the game more. Usually when I enjoy the game more, I get to the free-throw line more, I get downhill more, I'm able to find my teammates more and just make better plays."

The Milwaukee Bucks took advantage of the Nuggets being without Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter, who were all dealing with injuries or maintenance issues.

Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 26 points.

OTHER NOTES:

-The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 137-133 behind Joel Embiid's 26 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 27 points. Seth Curry had a season-high 32 points off the bench to lead the Nets while Kyrie Irving had 30 points and 10 assists.

-Rookie Paolo Banchero scored 23 points and Gary Harris had 22 to lead the Orlando Magic to a 126-120 victory against the Indiana Pacers. The Magic jumped to an 11-0 lead before holding off a late charge.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points off the bench to lead the Pacers.

-Kyle Kuzma scored 33 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 108-103 victory against the Houston Rockets. It was the Wizards' fourth straight win.

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, his second career triple-double.

-Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 137-132 victory against Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 36 points.

-Pascal Siakam had 26 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 113-95 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

Kevin Huerter led the Kings with 21 points while De’Aaron Fox and rookie Keegan Murray had 16.

