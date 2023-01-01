How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Saturday's Win Against Utah Jazz

The Miami Heat closed out 2022 with a win against the Utah Jazz Saturday night.

It’s fitting the final shot of the game by Tyler Herro closed out the victory. He hit a buzzer beater to put the Heat up by three with just over six seconds left. Fans raved about his game-winner with their typical funny Herro memes.

Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. In the spotlight with him was Bam Adebayo, who continues to fuel his All-Star campaign. Adebayo had another 30-point performance, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Herro and Adebayo stepped up in the absence of Jimmy Butler.

Victor Oladipo got in on the action as well, finishing with 23 points, three steals and five assists. Oladipo’s impact this season has been primarily with his defensive playmaking but this game displayed him getting it done on both ends of the court.

Before the season started, Oladipo said he wanted to return to the star form he had as an Indiana Pacer. He will need to stack up more performances like these to back up these claims.

This victory keeps Miami at a winning record. The Heat are also showing they can win without Butler, shutting down the narrative of him carrying the team. They have won three of their last four without him.

The Heat play the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.