How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday

Heat fans were back to criticizing the team after their most recent loss.

Miami Heat fans were finally showing some optimism after their team went on a three-game winning streak.

However, the Heat’s 112-104 loss to the Toronto Raptors is bringing back those bitter emotions.

The lack of size was once again the center of the critiques by the fans. Their normally small lineup was even more short-handed without center Bam Adebayo playing. The Heat were also without guard Tyler Herro, who is dealing with ankle issues. 

. “They just out rebounded us because we don’t have a serviceable Bam replacement.”

The Raptors nearly doubled Miami in total rebounds, having a 42-23 advantage in that category. Toronto had 16 offensive rebounds while the Heat only had four. Their inability to retain the ball on defense gave the Raptors second-chance opportunities for scoring.

The Heat also blew a double-digit lead in the third quarter, where they were outscored 30-19.

“We let them go on a 21-0 run while we turned the ball over every possession and went 7 scoreless minutes,” another fan said. “That's not momentum.”

One thing the fans can be content with is Nikola Jovic’s debut in the starting lineup. The rookie first-round pick finally got his chance to showcase his abilities in the NBA. He finished with 13 points and three rebounds.

The Heat will return to action against the Washington Wizards (8-7) Friday at 7 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

