How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Dallas Mavericks Friday Night

Two days ago, the Miami Heat had their largest win of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Friday, they were on the receiving end of a crushing defeat. The Dallas Mavericks were without forward Christian Wood, their second-highest scorer behind star Luka Doncic, and still dominated the Heat.

After a brief period of faith with the roster, Heat fans went back to demanding immediate trades.

“Get Kyle off the team,” one fan said. “Move Caleb to the bench or trade him. Get a real backup 5. Get a real PF. Give Pat a farewell tour. Have Micky sell the team to Bezos. I just fixed the Heat.”

Before, these may have been overreactions or speculation. Now, the trades may actually transpire with the deadline approaching in February.

“When you think this team is going to turn the season around, they remind you again how flawed this roster really is,” user HeatCulture said. “Caleb at the PF is a disaster, Lowry is cooked and our 3PT shooting has been bad. Strus and Herro are a liability on the defensive end. Need trades immediately.”

Kyle Lowry has played underwhelming once again this season. In his last eight games, he averaged more fouls than field goals. Caleb Martin is serviceable at the four but many fans believe he should go back to being a small forward off the bench. Max Strus is consistently logging double-digits in scoring but fans want more defensive presence from him. His zero-point performance Friday night doesn’t help his case either.

The Heat hope to rebound against the Pelicans Sunday afternoon.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.