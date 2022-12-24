How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Indiana Pacers Friday Night

After getting their first winning record of the season a few days ago, the Miami Heat are back under .500 following a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Heat finally got their starting five all in the lineup Friday night but it was not enough to combat Indiana.

“We have no presence in the paint,” one fan said. “We can’t grab a rebound for the life of us and can’t play defense. We rely on 3 players to score. Bam is an athletic freak but makes plays at times that make you scratch your head & our X factors are Undrafted bums and a washed Oladipo.”

The Pacers shot 44.7 percent from the arc, with Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield combining for 17 3-pointers alone. Miami could not stop Haliburton all night, as the Pacers guard had a career-high 43 points with a franchise-record 10 3-pointers. His 10th shot from the arc halted Miami’s late comeback and gave Indiana the victory.

Heat fans are waiting for a redemption game from Max Strus but haven’t got that any time soon. Many anticipated Strus would continue to start at the two after a solid postseason and promising start to this season. His disappointing display the past month continues to frustrate the fanbase.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro continue to have All-Star caliber seasons. Fans are asking the organization to build around them and Jimmy Butler.

The Heat face the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.