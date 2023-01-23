How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Sunday Win Against the New Orleans Pelicans

The Miami Heat had another win against the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday afternoon. After erasing a 16-point deficit in the second quarter, they had to battle it out in the closing minutes to get the victory. The Heat got the 100-96 win but many fans were not content.

The Pelicans were without stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram again. The Heat never took full advantage, making the game much closer than fans liked. Miami also had inbounding trouble late in the game which nearly gave the Pelicans new life.

“One of the ugliest wins I’ve seen from this team,” user HeatCulture said. “Offense was brutal to watch but our defense won us this game. Jimmy, Bam, Lowry and Dipo with a combined 14 steals. Herro saved us with his shooting and Lowry finally woke up in the 4th. Pat please make some trades.”

Even Tyler Herro’s 26-point performance didn’t please the fanbase.

Kyle Lowry had a bounce back game with 17 points, including nine straight in the fourth quarter. It was his first game with at least 15 points since Dec. 26. Some fans even hopped back on the Lowry hype train.

However, most are not fazed with his performance and still want him to be traded soon.

The Heat have to up their game against the Boston Celtics Tuesday night. Boston eliminated the Heat in the Eastern Finals and looks like the best team in the league this season.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.