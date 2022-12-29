How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday Night

The Heat have moved back to .500 after disappointing losses.

The Wednesday night duel between LeBron James and Jimmy Butler conjured memories of the 2020 NBA Finals.

The two superstars led their teams with 27 points but Butler got the edge because of the help from his teammates.

Everyone in the starting lineup finished in double digits scoring as Bam Adebayo recorded another double-double. With this win against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Miami Heat are above .500 for the second time this season.

Heat fans reacted to the team getting their fourth double-digit win of the season.

“Huge win tonight to get back over .500,” user HeatCulture said. “Jimmy was unstoppable and an absolute menace on the defensive end, Bam with a huge 23/14 performance, Herro with a huge 3 in the 4th to seal the game. Shoutout to Gabe/Caleb. Finally got a double-digit win. Keep the momentum going.”

One Lakers fan attempted to belittle the win by bringing up the result of the 2020 Finals. They were shut down by Heat fans who accused the user of “living in the past.”

James’ lack of help this season continues after losing star center Anthony Davis. Davis was on a tear the past month but is sidelined once again with injuries. Fans suggested James leave Los Angeles for a possible return to the Heat, where he won two championships in four Finals appearances.

The Heat start a five-game road trip against the Denver Nuggets Friday night.

