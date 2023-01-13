How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday Night

The Miami Heat were once again without Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, and Caleb Martin Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lowry’s absence paved the way for Gabe Vincent, who had a career-28 points with six assists and two steals.

Some fans even suggested Vincent should replace Lowry in the starting lineup. The growing frustration toward Lowry has led many to want him benched. Vincent has proven to be a capable option. He was crucial to Miami’s postseason success in Lowry’s absence last year. Performances like this lay claim to the fanbase’s desire to keep him as a starter.

There were worries about Miami underperforming against the Bucks. Even though the Heat were without three of their starters, they faced a Bucks squad without star Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Grayson Allen. These worries were reinforced after AJ Green, Jordan Nwora, and Jevon Carter totaled 49 points off the bench for Milwaukee.

Luckily the Heat overcame this with a comeback in the second quarter and a dominant fourth quarter.

“Huge win,” user HeatCulture said. “Good response after that ugly start, Gabe with a new career-high, he deserves to start over Lowry. Bam absolutely dominated Brook Lopez, Dipo and Cain were huge off the bench and our passing in the 2nd half was key to the success.”

The Heat face the Bucks again on Saturday night.

