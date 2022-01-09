Miami Heat Show Their Appreciation For Replacement Players

The Miami Heat are closing in on releasing all the emergency players required a stretch the team was depleted because of injuries and COVID-19.

Before they left, the Heat made sure to show their appreciation. Kyle Guy, Aric Holman and Haywood Highsmith all had their 10-day contracts expire Sunday. The Heat were dealing with injuries to forward Jimmy Butler, center Bam Adebayo while also having several players battling COVID, including Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Caleb Martin.

"It's incredible," guard Kyle Lowry said. "They really kind of helped us keep this season going. Without those guys, the hardship guys, the 10-day guys, the G League guys and guys coming and just playing and helping and just being bodies, it's incredible. We appreciate them. We thank you guys."

The Heat finished 3-2 on the recent road trip. The 10-day contracts of Mario Chalmers, Chris Silva and Nik Stauskas are also free agents.

"It's been unprecedented," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "For the entire league to have to sign emergency 10-day contracts, we're just so appreciative of these guys, this group that joined us on this road trip. It really infused some life into our group and give us some really productive minutes ... Because of all of these experiences, we've had some really memorable nights."

The Heat return to action Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

